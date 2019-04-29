English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Health Science University Bans 'Seductive Clothes' to Maintain 'Workplace Environment'
The notification states that it exempts certain items because of religious affiliations, physical disabilities and other analogous circumstances.
Representative Image
Loading...
Guwahati: Dipika Deka, the Vice Chancellor of the Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences has listed out in a notification 16 clothes and footwears not to be worn by students in the university campus.
The University in Guwahati has issued the list as part of maintaining workplace environment.
The items not to be worn in campus includes party attires, picnic clothes, T-shirts, tight-fitting and “seductive” clothes, micro minis, gauzy/flimsy,/transparent, walking shorts, pedal pushers, leggings, tights, jogging pants, wearing of slippers, sandals by males etc. It also bans excessive jewellery.
The notification issued by the University listing out the appropriate dress code for the campus.
However, the notification states that it exempts certain items because of religious affiliations, physical disabilities and other analogous circumstances.
The notice says that authority will take disciplinary action against anyone violating the order.
The University in Guwahati has issued the list as part of maintaining workplace environment.
The items not to be worn in campus includes party attires, picnic clothes, T-shirts, tight-fitting and “seductive” clothes, micro minis, gauzy/flimsy,/transparent, walking shorts, pedal pushers, leggings, tights, jogging pants, wearing of slippers, sandals by males etc. It also bans excessive jewellery.
The notification issued by the University listing out the appropriate dress code for the campus.
However, the notification states that it exempts certain items because of religious affiliations, physical disabilities and other analogous circumstances.
The notice says that authority will take disciplinary action against anyone violating the order.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Has a Solid Reason For Cracking Down on Third Party Screen Time Apps - Your Privacy
- Kim Kardashian's Tweet About Her Show Ahead of 'Battle of Winterfell' Has Left 'GoT' Fans in Splits
- Kajol Had a Thing for Akshay Kumar, Reveals Karan Johar on Kapil Sharma’s Talk Show
- Game of Thrones S8 E3 Review: The Most Epic Battle Scene in the History of TV
- OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display Gets Highest Rating by DisplayMate: What Does This Mean
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results