Assam Hero Lachit Borphukan’s 400 Birthday Celebrations in Delhi; PM, Home Minister Shah to Attend Closing Ceremony

New Delhi will celebrate Assam’s hero and that too in the presence of the Prime Minister and other top dignitaries. The 400th anniversary of war hero Lachit Barphukem is being observed in Delhi with three-day celebrations starting today at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be there for the closing ceremony on November 25 along with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lachit Borphukan was a commander in the Ahom kingdom located in present-day Assam. He is known for his leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat which thwarted a drawn-out attempt by Mughal forces under the command of Ramsingh I to take over the Ahom kingdom. He died about a year later due to illness.

North East now is placed in the most priority area. Therefore, celebrating 400 years of Lachit Borphuken in Delhi has a huge political significance, believe experts.

Assam Chief Minister Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma, in his inaugural speech, said, “Indian history failed to recognise our heroes, the glorious Ahom dynasty and generals better than Aurangzeb. The Indian history recognises the Mughal empire but it has failed to recognise one of the longest ruling kingdoms of the South and North East.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the three-day session stressed the point of spreading the heroic act of Lachit across India. She said, “Cultural ministry at the Centre should align with the Government of Assam to carry this to other states of India. This history should be told. Assam has preserved its history.”

Experts say that the plan of celebrating Lachit 400 years in Delhi will project how the BJP government’s plan to campaign for the anti-Mughal hero nationally. Sources in Assam say that this celebration in Delhi, therefore, is planned to develop the national image of the heroes of the North East.

