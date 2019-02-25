Assam Hooch Tragedy Death Toll Shoots Up to 154, CM Announces Ex-gratia

The death toll in Assam's hooch tragedy shot up to 154 on Monday, while over 330 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. At least 59 people have died in Jorhat and 95 in Golaghat.A large number of labourers of two tea estates of Golaghat and Jorhat districts had fallen ill after drinking spurious liquor on Thursday night and 12 of them had died the same night.Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Sarma had on Saturday reviewed the condition of victims undergoing treatment at JMCH. Sonowal announced a monetary compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who fell ill.He also ordered an inquiry into the incident by Upper Assam Division Commissioner Julie Sonowal on Friday and directed her to submit the report within a month. Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said 12 persons have been detained in Golaghat for interrogation.This is the second major hooch tragedy in the country within a fortnight. At least 70 people had died in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand after drinking spurious liquor earlier this month.