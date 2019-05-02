Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Assam HS Result 2019 Date: AHSEC to Release Class 12 Result at ahsec.nic

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council successfully organised the Assam 12th Examination 2019 from March 6 to March 14.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
AHSEC Result 2019 | The Assam HS Result 2019, Assam Class 12 Result 2019 will be announced in the last week of May by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. The Assam Class 12 Result 2019, Assam Board Result 2019 for Class 10 will be available on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s official website ahsec.nic (www. ahsec.nic.in)

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council successfully organised the Assam 12th Examination 2019 from March 6 to March 14. Students can check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as well http://www.examresults.net/assam/ahsec-hs-12th-result/, india results and results.gov.in

Students, who appeared for their 2019 Assam Board Examination, shall keep on frequently visiting the respective official websites

Assam HS Board Result 2019: Steps to check your score

Step 1-Visit official websites

Step 2- Search for the tab ‘Assam Board Result 2019’or Assam HS Result 2019

Step 3- Enter the details and click on submit so as to view your Assam Class 12 Result 2019

Step 4: Your Assam class 12 Result 2019 will be displayed to you for download. Save the soft copy and take a printout of your Assam Board Result 2019.

Students can check their Assam AHSEC Results 2019 Via SMS

To check ASSAM AHSEC Result 2019 :

SMS - ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
