Assam HS Result 2019 Date: AHSEC to Release Class 12 Result at ahsec.nic
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council successfully organised the Assam 12th Examination 2019 from March 6 to March 14.
(Image: News18.com)
AHSEC Result 2019 | The Assam HS Result 2019, Assam Class 12 Result 2019 will be announced in the last week of May by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. The Assam Class 12 Result 2019, Assam Board Result 2019 for Class 10 will be available on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s official website ahsec.nic (www. ahsec.nic.in)
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council successfully organised the Assam 12th Examination 2019 from March 6 to March 14. Students can check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as well http://www.examresults.net/assam/ahsec-hs-12th-result/, india results and results.gov.in
Students, who appeared for their 2019 Assam Board Examination, shall keep on frequently visiting the respective official websites
Assam HS Board Result 2019: Steps to check your score
Step 1-Visit official websites
Step 2- Search for the tab ‘Assam Board Result 2019’or Assam HS Result 2019
Step 3- Enter the details and click on submit so as to view your Assam Class 12 Result 2019
Step 4: Your Assam class 12 Result 2019 will be displayed to you for download. Save the soft copy and take a printout of your Assam Board Result 2019.
Students can check their Assam AHSEC Results 2019 Via SMS
To check ASSAM AHSEC Result 2019 :
SMS - ASSAM12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
