Assam HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Assam Board AHSEC 12th Results to be Released Today at 9am at ahsec.nic.in

The Assam HS result 2020 will be available for students to access online today 9am onwards. In the last academic year, 2,42,954 students had appeared for the 12th examination held by the AHSEC. Out of which, 1,70,531 students had cleared the HS exams with a 70.19 percent pass percentage. The pass percentage has a significant improvement from 2018 when 56.04 per cent students passed.
About AHSEC | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.
Assam Board 12th Result 2020 | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Assam Class 12 Board results today at 9am on its official website at ahsec.nic.in and assamresults.nic.in.
Digital Marksheet to be Available | Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's (AHSEC) has mentioned that the digital marksheets of the Assam HSSLC Results 2020 would be uploaded in the official website and candidates would get the option of downloading them online after the announcement of results. The hard copy of the Assam Board Class 12 marksheet and certificate will be sent to schools within one week.
Alternative Websites to Check Assam 12th Board Result | There are some other sites to check your Assam 12th Result 2020 from, such as iresults.net and examresults.net.
Misplaced Your Admit Card? Don't Worry | If you have lost or misplaced your admit card needed to check Assam HS Board Result 2020, follow these steps mentioned below to download it -
Step 1: Log on to the official website of AHSEC
Step 2: Move to the notification section on the examination council’s homepage
Step 3: Now, select the link that reads, “AHSEC Assam HS Online Admit Card 2020”
Step 4: Students will have to input all the details required for logging in
Step 5: Once the details are provided, the admit card will appear on screen. Download and save it
AHSEC HS Result 2020 | The higher secondary students in Assam would require their roll numbers in order to check the Assam HS Result 2020, which will be declared today at 9am. One can check the AHSEC Assam Board 12th Results on the official website at ahsec.nic.in.
Steps to Check AHSEC HS Board Result | Here's how to check AHSEC HS 2020 results online
Step 1: Visit AHSEC official website at ahsec.nic.in
Step 2: Fill roll number or other details on the exam admit card when asked
Step 3: Click on 'submit' option
Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Candidates can download and securely store the soft copy of the result till their respective schools hand over the hard copy of the Class 12 mark sheet
Passing Criteria for AHSEC 12th Result 2020 | Students need to score 30% of the total marks in subjects without a practical portion in order to pass the exam. For the subjects that have a separate theory and practical, students need to score minimum 30 marks in the theory paper (given the full marks is 100) and a minimum 40 in the practical component.
Covid-19 Delayed Assam Class 12 Board Result 2020 | The Assam Board Senior Secondary examinations for the academic session 2019-20 were conducted from February 12 to March 14 this year. While the examination process went smooth, the evaluation process was delayed further. Due to this, the results, which were earlier scheduled to be announced in May, were postponed due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic and a subsequent nationwide lockdown.
Over 2 Lakh Students Waiting for Assam HS Results | This year, as many as 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 examinations. The students will receive the hard copy of their Assam Board Senior Secondary scorecard as well as the passing certificate from their respective schools one week after the announcement of the result.
(Image: News18.com)
Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2020: Steps to download the marksheet
- Step 1: On the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in click on the link for “Assam 12th Board Result 2020”
- Step 2: Enter your roll number and date of birth
- Step 3: Your scorecard and marksheet for the Assam Class 12 Board Results will be displayed on the screen
- Step 4: Select the ‘Save as PDF” option to download your AHSEC marksheet. You can also choose the ‘Print’ option available at the bottom of the page for a hard copy
The Assam 12th results can also be checked at examresults.net.
In case students face issue with the internet, they can get their Assam AHSEC Results via SMS as well by following the steps below.
To check Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2020:
SMS - ASSAM12
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education (+ 2 Stage) in Assam. The Assam HSSLC/Class 12 Exams 2020 started on the 23rd Feb and will continue till 22nd March 2020 this year. The Assam Class 12 Exams 2020 will be conducted for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Groups.
Meanwhile, the state education board which conducts the Class 10 annual examinations, SEBA, announced the HSLC or Class 10 and AHM results on June 6.
