Assam HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Assam Board AHSEC 12th Results to be Released Today at 9am at ahsec.nic.in

Jun 25, 2020 6:46 am (IST)

Misplaced Your Admit Card? Don't Worry | If you have lost or misplaced your admit card needed to check Assam HS Board Result 2020, follow these steps mentioned below to download it -



Step 1: Log on to the official website of AHSEC

Step 2: Move to the notification section on the examination council’s homepage

Step 3: Now, select the link that reads, “AHSEC Assam HS Online Admit Card 2020”

Step 4: Students will have to input all the details required for logging in

Step 5: Once the details are provided, the admit card will appear on screen. Download and save it