Assam HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Assam Board AHSEC 12th Results to be Released Today at 9am at ahsec.nic.in

In Assam, the HS results or the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 results will be released today (June 25) at 9am. The AHSEC results will be released online on the official websites and students will be able download their Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate or HSSLC results from ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in . Approximately, two lakh students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Studies await their HS results. This year, the Assam Board students had to wait longer for their results as the date of the announcement was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students must keep their admit cards ready for reference. Last year, the Assam HS results were released on May 25.The Assam HS result 2020 will be available for students to access online today 9am onwards. In the last academic year, 2,42,954 students had appeared for the 12th examination held by the AHSEC. Out of which, 1,70,531 students had cleared the HS exams with a 70.19 percent pass percentage. The pass percentage has a significant improvement from 2018 when 56.04 per cent students passed.