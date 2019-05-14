English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam HSLC Result 2019: Assam Board to Declare SEBA Class 10 Results Tomorrow at sebaonline.org; Steps, Links
The SEBA Assam result 2019 or the Assam HSLC result will be released by the Assam Board of Secondary Education on its official website sebaonline.org.
(Image: News18.com)
Assam HSLC Result 2019 | The Assam Board of Secondary Education is all geared to declare the SEBA Assam Result 2019 or SEBA 10th Result 2019 on May 15 (Wednesday) at 9:00 am. The Assam Board of Secondary Education, which is also called as SEBA conduct the yearly exam each year, will publish the SEBA Assam result 2019 on the said date in online mode at its official website sebaonline.org. In a media report, the SEBA or Assam Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the May 15 as the Assam HSLC Result 2019 declaration date. The same information is also available at the Assam Board of Secondary Education’s official homepage.
Assam HSLC Result 2019: Steps to Check
1. Visit the SEBA’s official website sebaonline.org
2. Check for link reading as SEBA Assam Result 2019
3. Enter the required details and click submit button
4. Your SEBA Assam Result 2019 or SEBA Assam Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed.
5. Download and take its printout for future use.
SEBA Assam Result 2019: Other result websites
Candidates can check their scores and marks at the below listed private websites-
results.sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
assamresult.in
examresults.net
SEBA Assam Result 2019: On App
Download mobile app 'SEBA Results 2019' from Google Play Store and check your SEBA Assam Result 2019.
SEBA Assam Result 2019: Via SMS
BSNL phone users have to type the below message and you will receive your SEBA Assam Result 2019 as a message in your phone soon.
SEBA19 Roll Number send to 57766
The Assam Board Examination for the current academic session 2019-2019 was held from February 12 to March 14.
The previous year, nearly 6 lakhs students appeared in the Assam Board Examination and the SEBA Assam Result was declared on May 31.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
