Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Assam HSLC Result 2019 Declared at sebaonline.org: Barpeta District Tops Assam Board SEBA Class 10 Exams

The SEBA Assam result 2019 or the Assam HSLC result released by the Assam Board of Secondary Education on its official website sebaonline.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Assam HSLC Result 2019 Declared at sebaonline.org: Barpeta District Tops Assam Board SEBA Class 10 Exams
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Assam HSLC Result 2019 | The Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the SEBA Assam Result 2019 or SEBA 10th Result 2019. The Assam Board of Secondary Education, which is also called as SEBA conduct the yearly exam each year, released the SEBA Assam result 2019 on the said date in online mode at its official website sebaonline.org. In a media report, the SEBA or Assam Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the May 15 as the Assam HSLC Result 2019 declaration date. The same information is also available at the Assam Board of Secondary Education’s official homepage.

Assam HSLC Result 2019: Steps to Check

1. Visit the SEBA’s official website sebaonline.org
2. Check for link reading as SEBA Assam Result 2019
3. Enter the required details and click submit button
4. Your SEBA Assam Result 2019 or SEBA Assam Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed.
5. Download and take its printout for future use.

Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA 10th Result 2019: Statistics

Total number of students: 202508
Overall Pass Percentage: 60.23%

Number of Boys: 100475
Pass Percentage: 62.69%

Number of Girls: 102033
Pass Percentage: 57.99%

Topper District: Barpeta

List of Toppers:


Meghashree Bora: 594
Pratyasha Medhi: 593
Chinmoy Hazarika: 593
Anushree Bhuyan: 591
Afreen Ahmed: 591

AHM Statistics:


Total Students: 9441

First Division + Distinction + Star: 600
Distinction: 20
Distinction + Star: 111
Second Division: 2102
Third Division: 2608


Toppers:

Selim Ahmed: 561
Abdul Aziz: 553
Ilias Ali: 547


SEBA Assam Result 2019: Other result websites

Candidates can check their scores and marks at the below listed private websites-

results.sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
assamresult.in
examresults.net

SEBA Assam Result 2019: On App

Download mobile app 'SEBA Results 2019' from Google Play Store and check your SEBA Assam Result 2019.
SEBA Assam Result 2019: Via SMS

BSNL phone users have to type the below message and you will receive your SEBA Assam Result 2019 as a message in your phone soon.
SEBA19 Roll Number send to 57766

The Assam Board Examination for the current academic session 2019-2019 was held from February 12 to March 14.
The previous year, nearly 6 lakhs students appeared in the Assam Board Examination and the SEBA Assam Result was declared on May 31.

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram