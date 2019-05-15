Assam HSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th Results Declared at sebaonline.org; 60.23 Percent Pass

Event Highlights
students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: examresults.net
Assam HSLC Result 2019: How to Check
1. Visit the SEBA’s official website sebaonline.org
2. Check for link reading as SEBA Assam Result 2019
3. Enter the required details and click submit button
4. Your SEBA Assam Result 2019 or SEBA Assam Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed.
5. Download and take its printout for future use.
Assam 10th Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check | Students, who had taken the Assam Board SEBA class 10 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their Assam HSLC result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.
Official Site to Check Assam HSLC Result 2019 | The Assam Board of Secondary Education (ABSE) will release the Assam Board results for the class 10 examination or the HSLC examination on its official website at sebaonline.org.
Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA 10th Result 2019: Statistics
Total number of students: 202508
Overall Pass Percentage: 60.23%
Number of Boys: 100475
Pass Percentage: 62.69%
Number of Girls: 102033
Pass Percentage: 57.99%
Topper District: Barpeta
List of Toppers:
Meghashree Bora: 594
Pratyasha Medhi: 593
Chinmoy Hazarika: 593
Anushree Bhuyan: 591
Afreen Ahmed: 591
AHM Statistics:
Total Students: 9441
First Division + Distinction + Star: 600
Distinction: 20
Distinction + Star: 111
Second Division: 2102
Third Division: 2608
Toppers:
Selim Ahmed: 561
Abdul Aziz: 553
Ilias Ali: 547
Assam HSLC Result 2019: Steps to check
1. Visit the SEBA’s official website at sebaonline.org
2. Click on the SEBA Assam Result 2019 link
3. Enter the required details to check your Assam Board 10th Result 2019
4- Hit submit button to check your Assam 10th Result 2019
4. Your Assam HSLC Result 2019 or Assam Board Result 2019 will be shown on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use.
SEBA Assam Result 2019 via SMS
The 'SEBA Results 2019' is the mobile app providing the SEBA Assam Result 2019. Students need to send a message from a basic phone, type SEBA19 Roll Number send to 57766 and receive the result in your phone’s inbox.
