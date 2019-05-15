CO-PRESENTED BY
Assam HSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th Results Declared at sebaonline.org; 60.23 Percent Pass

News18.com | May 15, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
Event Highlights

Assam Board HSLC 2019 Live Updates: The Assam Board announced the Assam 10th Result 2019 or the Assam HSLC results shortly, which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In Assam, the class 10 result or the Assam HSLC results released on the official website of the Secondary Education Assam Board (SEBA) at sebaonline.org. The SEBA Board students must await their Assam HSLC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

As soon as the Assam HSLC Result 2019 or Assam Class 10 results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: examresults.net
May 15, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

AHM Statistics:


Total Students: 9441

First Division + Distinction + Star: 600


Distinction: 20

Distinction + Star: 111


Second Division: 2102

Third Division: 2608

Toppers: 

Selim Ahmed: 561

Abdul Aziz: 553

Ilias Ali: 547

May 15, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

List of Toppers:


Meghashree Borah: 594

Pratyasha Medhi: 593

Chinmoy Hazarika: 593

Anushree Bhuyan: 591

Afreen Ahmed: 591

May 15, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA 10th Result 2019: Statistics


Total number of students: 202508
Overall Pass Percentage: 60.23%

Number of Boys: 100475
Pass Percentage: 62.69%

Number of Girls: 102033
Pass Percentage: 57.99%

Topper District: Barpeta

May 15, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

60.23% Passed Assam HSLC Exam | Out of 2,02,508 students, 62.23 percent have cleared the Assam class 10 HSLC examination under the SEBA board.

May 15, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

Assam HSLC Result RELEASED at sebaonline.org | The Assam HSLC result 2019 or the Assam SEBA 10th result released by the Secondary Education Assam Board (SEBA) on its official website at sebaonline.org

May 15, 2019 9:05 am (IST)

Assam HSLC Result 2019 DECLARED | The Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Assam HSLC 10th result 2019 or the Assam SEBA class 10 results.

May 15, 2019 9:01 am (IST)

Assam Board HSLC Result 2019 | The Assam Board of Secondary Education will release the Assam HSLC Result 2019 or the SEBA 10th Result 2019 shortly. The Assam HSLC result 2019 or the Assam SEBA 10th result will be released by the Secondary Education Assam Board (SEBA) on its official website at sebaonline.org

May 15, 2019 8:56 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Assam HSLC Result 2019: Assam Board to Declare SEBA Class 10 Results Shortly at sebaonline.org; Steps, Links

The SEBA Assam result 2019 or the Assam HSLC result will be released by the Assam Board of Secondary Education on its official website sebaonline.org.

May 15, 2019 8:52 am (IST)

Total Number of Students | A total of 3,42,702 students had appeared for the Assam HSLC Result SEBA 2019 Examination which were conducted between February 14 and March 6. 

May 15, 2019 8:46 am (IST)

Assam HSLC 10th Result: Check via SMS


For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.

May 15, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Assam Board HSLC Result 2019: SEBA Class 10 Results to be Announced in Assam Shortly at sebaonline.org

The Assam HSLC result 2019 or the Assam SEBA 10th result will be released by the Secondary Education Assam Board (SEBA) on its official website at sebaonline.org.

May 15, 2019 8:40 am (IST)

Assam HSLC Result 2019: How to Check

1. Visit the SEBA’s official website sebaonline.org

2. Check for link reading as SEBA  Assam Result 2019

3. Enter the required details and click submit button

4. Your SEBA Assam Result 2019 or SEBA  Assam Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed.

5. Download and take its printout for future use.

May 15, 2019 8:24 am (IST)

Keep Admit Cards Ready for Assam HSLC Result 2019 | The SEBA Board students must await their Assam HSLC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

May 15, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

SEBA Assam Result 2019 via SMS | The 'SEBA Results 2019' is the mobile app providing the SEBA Assam Result 2019. Students need to send a message from a basic phone, type SEBA19 Roll Number send to 57766 and receive the result in your phone’s inbox.

May 15, 2019 8:08 am (IST)

Assam 10th Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check  | Students, who had taken the Assam Board SEBA class 10 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their Assam HSLC result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

May 15, 2019 8:06 am (IST)

Official Site to Check Assam HSLC Result 2019 | The Assam Board of Secondary Education (ABSE) will release the Assam Board results for the class 10 examination or the HSLC examination on its official website at sebaonline.org.

May 15, 2019 8:04 am (IST)
 

Assam HSLC Result 2019 Today at 9am | The Assam HSLC result 2019 or the Assam SEBA 10th result will be declared by the Secondary Education Assam Board (SEBA) at 11 am today.

May 15, 2019 8:03 am (IST)

Assam Board HSLC Result 2019 Today |  The Assam 10th result 2019 or the Assam HSLC result 2019 will be announced by the  Assam Board of Secondary Education (ABSE) for class 10 students today.

Assam HSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th Results Declared at sebaonline.org; 60.23 Percent Pass
(Image: News18.com)
indiaresults.com, results.gov.in

Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA 10th Result 2019: Statistics

Total number of students: 202508
Overall Pass Percentage: 60.23%

Number of Boys: 100475
Pass Percentage: 62.69%

Number of Girls: 102033
Pass Percentage: 57.99%

Topper District: Barpeta

List of Toppers:


Meghashree Bora: 594
Pratyasha Medhi: 593
Chinmoy Hazarika: 593
Anushree Bhuyan: 591
Afreen Ahmed: 591

AHM Statistics:


Total Students: 9441

First Division + Distinction + Star: 600
Distinction: 20
Distinction + Star: 111
Second Division: 2102
Third Division: 2608

Toppers:

Selim Ahmed: 561
Abdul Aziz: 553
Ilias Ali: 547


Assam HSLC Result 2019: Steps to check

1. Visit the SEBA’s official website at sebaonline.org
2. Click on the SEBA Assam Result 2019 link
3. Enter the required details to check your Assam Board 10th Result 2019
4- Hit submit button to check your Assam 10th Result 2019
4. Your Assam HSLC Result 2019 or Assam Board Result 2019 will be shown on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use.

SEBA Assam Result 2019 via SMS

The 'SEBA Results 2019' is the mobile app providing the SEBA Assam Result 2019. Students need to send a message from a basic phone, type SEBA19 Roll Number send to 57766 and receive the result in your phone’s inbox.
