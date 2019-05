Assam HSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th Results Declared at sebaonline.org; 60.23 Percent Pass

Read More

Assam Board HSLC 2019 Live Updates: The Assam Board announced the Assam 10th Result 2019 or the Assam HSLC results shortly, which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In Assam, the class 10 result or the Assam HSLC results released on the official website of the Secondary Education Assam Board (SEBA) at sebaonline.org . The SEBA Board students must await their Assam HSLC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.As soon as the Assam HSLC Result 2019 or Assam Class 10 results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: examresults.net