1-min read

Assam HSLC Result 2019 Released at sebaonline.org: Meghashree Borah Tops SEBA Class 10 Exams with 594 Score

The SEBA Assam result 2019 or the Assam HSLC result released by the Assam Board of Secondary Education on its official website sebaonline.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 7:37 AM IST
Assam HSLC Result 2019 Released at sebaonline.org: Meghashree Borah Tops SEBA Class 10 Exams with 594 Score
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the Assam HSLC Result 2019 for class 10 examinations. The Secondary Education Board of Assam declared the Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA Assam Result 2019 and SEBA 10th Result 2019 on its official website. All the students who sat for HSLC Class 10 Examination, organized by Assam Board can check their Assam 10th Result 2019 on the official website, sebaonline.org.

The students can also check Assam Class 10 Result 2019 at results.sebaonline.org resultsassam.nic.in assamresult.in and examresults.net. A total of 3,42,702 students had appeared for the Assam HSLC Result SEBA 2019 Examination which was conducted between February 14 and March 6.

Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA 10th Result 2019: Statistics

Total number of students: 202508
Overall Pass Percentage: 60.23%

Number of Boys: 100475
Pass Percentage: 62.69%

Number of Girls: 102033
Pass Percentage: 57.99%

Topper District: Barpeta

List of Toppers:


Meghashree Bora: 594
Pratyasha Medhi: 593
Chinmoy Hazarika: 593
Anushree Bhuyan: 591
Afreen Ahmed: 591

AHM Statistics:


Total Students: 9441

First Division + Distinction + Star: 600
Distinction: 20
Distinction + Star: 111
Second Division: 2102
Third Division: 2608

Toppers:

Selim Ahmed: 561
Abdul Aziz: 553
Ilias Ali: 547


Assam HSLC Result 2019: How to download result online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam SEBA at resultsassam.nic.in sebaonline.org
Step 2: Go to the Assam HSLC Result 2019 link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page
Step 4: Enter details like Assam 10th Result 2019 registration number/roll number/pin number and submit
Step 5: Your Assam HSLC Result 2019 will appear on screen
Step6: Download the HSLC Result for Assam Board 2019 for future use

The Secondary Education Board of Assam, popularly known as SEBA, conducts the annual Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) every year.

You can also check your Assam HSLC Result 2019 through SMS. While BSNL users can SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 roll number, while Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 roll number and send to 58888111. Airtel users can get send AS10 roll number and send it to 5207011.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

