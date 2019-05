Assam HSLC Result 2019 Released at sebaonline.org: Meghashree Borah Tops SEBA Class 10 Exams with 594 Score

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the Assam HSLC Result 2019 for class 10 examinations. The Secondary Education Board of Assam declared the Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA Assam Result 2019 and SEBA 10th Result 2019 on its official website. All the students who sat for HSLC Class 10 Examination, organized by Assam Board can check their Assam 10th Result 2019 on the official website, sebaonline.org The students can also check Assam Class 10 Result 2019 at results.sebaonline.org assamresult.in and examresults.net . A total of 3,42,702 students had appeared for the Assam HSLC Result SEBA 2019 Examination which was conducted between February 14 and March 6.Total number of students: 202508Overall Pass Percentage: 60.23%Number of Boys: 100475Pass Percentage: 62.69%Number of Girls: 102033Pass Percentage: 57.99%Topper District: BarpetaMeghashree Bora: 594Pratyasha Medhi: 593Chinmoy Hazarika: 593Anushree Bhuyan: 591Afreen Ahmed: 591Total Students: 9441First Division + Distinction + Star: 600Distinction: 20Distinction + Star: 111Second Division: 2102Third Division: 2608Selim Ahmed: 561Abdul Aziz: 553Ilias Ali: 547Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam SEBA at resultsassam.nic.in Step 2: Go to the Assam HSLC Result 2019 linkStep 3: You will be redirected to a new login pageStep 4: Enter details like Assam 10th Result 2019 registration number/roll number/pin number and submitStep 5: Your Assam HSLC Result 2019 will appear on screenStep6: Download the HSLC Result for Assam Board 2019 for future useThe Secondary Education Board of Assam, popularly known as SEBA, conducts the annual Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) every year.You can also check your Assam HSLC Result 2019 through SMS. While BSNL users can SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18