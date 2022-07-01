Assam: Indian Army Rescues 6-day-old Baby, Mother from Flood-hit Silchar

While rescue operations carried out on war-footing by the Indian Army’s Srikona Division of 39 Assam Riffles for the past ten days in the flood-ravaged Silchar city have ended, for now, relief efforts and hard work to reach out to the interior areas of Cachar district continued.

Among the efforts, one incident among dozens of such services by the Assam Riffles has emerged as extraordinary.

Cries of a six-day-old baby from a marooned house in the deluged alley of the flooded south Assam city, alerted the Assam Rifles rescue team as they were crossing the area on June 26. Captian Kunal and his team along with the Engineer Spear Corps rushed to the house and evacuated the stranded mother and her six-day-old son. Born on June 20, the day when water from the Barak River gushed through the embankment that had breached at Bethukandi, more than 3 kilometres from the town, the baby and his mother were finally reunited with the rest of the family.

“Kunal Sir and the Assam Riffles are god-sent angels for us. They helped us a lot. It was the sixth day after my baby was born in the floods. We could not come out as were stranded. Sir and his team saved us and helped us to come out and reach the safe place. I pray to Allah that my son grows up to become an Army man. May Allah blesses all,” expressed the mother.

Putting his cap on the baby’s head, one of the team members of the Army’s rescue team said, “We have already put the cap on his head.”

Silchar was inundated overnight and residents of the entire town and the nearby areas were left scrambling for their lives. The waters, according to many locals, went up higher than during the floods in 1980.

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made his third visit to the flood-ravaged Barak Valley in the past nine days, relief remains a major concern for the victims, lodged at various relief camps and awaiting anxiously to return and access the extent of damage that the unprecedented floods have caused to their properties and lives.

The Chief Minister also visited a flood relief camp at Adharchand Higher Secondary School, Silchar to enquire about the well-being of the affected people sheltered there and instructed officials to do the needful for early resolution of their grievances.

