Night Curfew from Sunday, Fine for Not Wearing Mask: Assam Issues Covid Rules for New Year Celebrations

In view of rising cases of Covid-19 and Omicron infections in the country, the Assam government on Saturday issued new guidelines for the New Year celebration and imposed a night curfew starting Sunday from 11.30 pm to 6 am till further orders. However, it will not be applicable on the night of December 31. The government has urged all people to maintain Covid-appropriate behavior, including wearing face masks, adding that fines will be imposed and legal action initiated against anyone failing to do so.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said the revised directives will remain in force throughout the state from 6 am of December 26 till further orders and night curfew will be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am. He said for omicron specific regulation, district magistrates, superintendents of police and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring Covid-appropriate behavior in all public places. All workplaces, businesses, and commercial establishments will remain open till 10.30 pm.

For meetings or gatherings in open spaces, the district disaster management authority will specify the number depending on the Covid-19 situation in that district, while in closed spaces, gathering up to 50 per cent of seating capacity would be allowed. Iconic religious places can allow 60 fully vaccinated people per hour, with the number of devotees or visitors restricted to 40 per hour for other religious places.

Cinema halls will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. The minister further said district magistrates and superintendents of police will ensure that the people strictly abide by the directives and they will also deploy sufficient number of teams for keeping vigil.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other legal provisions. Further, any person not wearing face mask or spitting in public places shall be fined Rs 1,000.

Mahanta urged the people to abide by the regulations specified and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus. The Covid-19 tally in the state is at 6,20,025 with 93 new cases reported on Friday, while the death toll is at 6,155, as per latest National Health Mission data.

(with inputs from PTI)

