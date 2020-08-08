INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Assam Journalist Found Dead in His Office in Tinsukia

Representative Image

Representative Image

A woman, who was reportedly last seen with him, has been held for interrogation, official sources said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
Share this:

A journalist was found dead in his office in Assam's Tinsukia district on Saturday, police said. Bijendeep Tanti, the owner of news website 'Dinpratidin', was found dead with injuries on his body in his office in the Jyotinagar area, they said.

A woman, who was reportedly last seen with him, has been held for interrogation, official sources said.

Police said they are probing the case from "all angles". The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said. Tinsukia Press Club and other organisations demanded a high-level inquiry into the killing.

Next Story
Loading