Shutdown in Assam's Tinsukia, Protests in West Bengal After Suspected ULFA Militants Kill 5

A bandh, called by the All Assam Bengali Federation, was observed in Tinsukia on Friday against the killing of five people by suspected ULFA militants. Trinamool Congress also took out a state-wide protest march in West Bengal, questioning if the deaths had any links to NRC.Vehicles were off the roads and shops were closed. No untoward incident was reported till 9 am, police said.Meanwhile, the Assam Police Friday launched a massive combing operation to nab those involved the killing of five people in Tinsukia district Thursday even as the ULFA (Independent) denied its involvement in the attack.Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia and Additional DGP Mukesh had rushed to Tinsukia to review the law and order situation. A massive combing operation was launched to nab the accused, police said.All the possible hideouts were being combed and senior officials were directed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to remain alert.The five people, including three of a family, were killed and two others injured at Kheronibari village under Dholla police station limits while they were playing a game of Ludo at a roadside dhaba, they said.The police had Thursday expressed suspicion that the ULFA (I) was behind the incident but the organisation denied its involvement.Publicity Department member of the ULFA(I) Romel Asom in a statement e-mailed to PTI here said, "The ULFA (I) would like to make it clear to all concerned authorities that our organisation does not have any involvement in the firing incident last night."In view of Thursday night's attack, security has been beefed up in the state with the chief minister directing all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to remain alert.Condemning "the killing of innocent people", Sonowal had said, "Strong action will be taken against the perpetrators of this dastardly violence. We will not tolerate such cowardly act."Water Resource Minister, Keshav Mahanta, and Minister of State for Power, Tapan Gogoi, are in the district to take stock of the situation. Political parties and organisations across the state condemned the killing and demanded that the culprits be immediately nabbed.(With inputs from PTI)