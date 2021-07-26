A migrant labourer from Assam was found brutally murdered at a tile-making unit in Kochi on Monday morning. Raja Das, 28, was found dead in a sack buried under a heap of sand kept for tile construction in Poothrikka, which is situated in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

The police have initiated search for another migrant worker, Dipin, from Murshidabad in West Bengal. Dipin, who was working with Das last month, is reportedly absconding. Both of them stayed in the same room inside the unit.

The incident came to light when two women workers of the unit found blood on the floor followed its trail, which led to the sand heap. Soon after, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body from the sand.

A preliminary probe revealed that the victim died after suffering a deadly blow on his head. The police suspect that Das was attacked while sleeping.

