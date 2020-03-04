Assam Lecturer Held for Derogatory Post Against PM Modi Gets Bail

Silchar: A court here has granted bail to a guest lecturer at a local college, who was arrested for posting derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and the BJP on Facebook in the wake of the violence that ensued in Delhi recently.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Silchar, on Tuesday granted bail to Souradeep Sengupta on a surety of Rs 15,000 and on the condition that he would cooperate with the police, and not leave town without the court's permission.

Sengupta, a guest lecturer with the Physics department at Gurucharan College, was arrested from his residence in the Itkhola area on Friday night after a case was lodged against him based on a complaint filed by a student.

He was charged under sections of the IPC and IT Act for his alleged objectionable comments against the prime minister, the BJP, RSS and the Sanatan Dharma on Facebook.

Sengupta's family said that he has deleted his social media post and also issued an apology for his comments.

Sengupta did his BSc from Presidency College in Kolkata and post graduation from Delhi University and is currently pursuing his PhD, his family said.