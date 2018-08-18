Assam Lynching: 12 Arrested from Biswanath District

Twelve people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in lynching a man and severely injuring three others on suspicions of cattle theft in Assam's Biswanath district, police said on Saturday.Machetes, sticks and rods used in the August 15 attack were seized and police were looking for others involved in the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Diganta Kumar Choudhury told PTI.In the attack, Deben Rajbongshi (35) was killed and Pujan Ghatowar (40), Phulchand Sahu (25) and Bijoy Nayak (25) were injured by a mob of villagers at Line Number 15 of Diplonga Tea Estate under the Sootea police station, police had said."As per our probe, around 15 people were involved in provocation and attack on the four persons. During the last two days, we have arrested 12 people who were involved in the lynching incident," the SP said on Saturday."Line number 15 of Diplonga Tea Estate, where the incident occurred, has about 40 resident families. At the time of the attack, around 50 people were present, but not all of them were involved," he said.Police have registered two cases - one against the four for allegedly lifting two cows and the other against the people for assaulting them.The victims belong to Gereki village, the residents of which claimed that they were pig traders, and not cattle thieves.In the recent months, cases of vigilantism and moral policing have been reported from different districts in Assam, with at least four major cases reported since June.