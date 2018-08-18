English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Assam Lynching: 12 Arrested from Biswanath District
The victims belong to Gereki village, the residents of which claimed that they were pig traders, and not cattle thieves.
Machetes, sticks and rods used in the August 15 attack were seized and police were looking for others involved in the incident.(Representative Image)
Loading...
Guwahati: Twelve people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in lynching a man and severely injuring three others on suspicions of cattle theft in Assam's Biswanath district, police said on Saturday.
Machetes, sticks and rods used in the August 15 attack were seized and police were looking for others involved in the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Diganta Kumar Choudhury told PTI.
In the attack, Deben Rajbongshi (35) was killed and Pujan Ghatowar (40), Phulchand Sahu (25) and Bijoy Nayak (25) were injured by a mob of villagers at Line Number 15 of Diplonga Tea Estate under the Sootea police station, police had said.
"As per our probe, around 15 people were involved in provocation and attack on the four persons. During the last two days, we have arrested 12 people who were involved in the lynching incident," the SP said on Saturday.
"Line number 15 of Diplonga Tea Estate, where the incident occurred, has about 40 resident families. At the time of the attack, around 50 people were present, but not all of them were involved," he said.
Police have registered two cases - one against the four for allegedly lifting two cows and the other against the people for assaulting them.
The victims belong to Gereki village, the residents of which claimed that they were pig traders, and not cattle thieves.
In the recent months, cases of vigilantism and moral policing have been reported from different districts in Assam, with at least four major cases reported since June.
Also Watch
Machetes, sticks and rods used in the August 15 attack were seized and police were looking for others involved in the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Diganta Kumar Choudhury told PTI.
In the attack, Deben Rajbongshi (35) was killed and Pujan Ghatowar (40), Phulchand Sahu (25) and Bijoy Nayak (25) were injured by a mob of villagers at Line Number 15 of Diplonga Tea Estate under the Sootea police station, police had said.
"As per our probe, around 15 people were involved in provocation and attack on the four persons. During the last two days, we have arrested 12 people who were involved in the lynching incident," the SP said on Saturday.
"Line number 15 of Diplonga Tea Estate, where the incident occurred, has about 40 resident families. At the time of the attack, around 50 people were present, but not all of them were involved," he said.
Police have registered two cases - one against the four for allegedly lifting two cows and the other against the people for assaulting them.
The victims belong to Gereki village, the residents of which claimed that they were pig traders, and not cattle thieves.
In the recent months, cases of vigilantism and moral policing have been reported from different districts in Assam, with at least four major cases reported since June.
Also Watch
-
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas On Engagement With Priyanka Chopra: Congratulates Himself on Landing Mrs Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Roka and Engagement Today: Here's What to Expect
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala
- Kerala Floods: Google, Facebook, Truecaller and Qkopy Pitch in With New Features
- Asian Games: Athletes Like Buffet Spread at Games' Village But Wish For Bigger Rooms
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...