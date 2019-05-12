Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Assam Man Chooses Humanity Over Religion, Breaks Ramzan Fast to Donate Blood to a Hindu

Panaullah Ahmed decided to break his fast after learning about a patient who was in dire need of B-positive blood.

Tulika Devi | News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Assam Man Chooses Humanity Over Religion, Breaks Ramzan Fast to Donate Blood to a Hindu
Photo posted on Facebook by 'Team Humanity'.
Loading...
Guwahati: With the holy festival Ramzan underway, Panaullah Ahmed, a Muslim man from Mangaldoi in Assam, had been observing roza (fast) from sunrise to sunset every day since Tuesday. But a phone call last week made him choose humanity over religion and he decided to break his fast.

After Ahmad’s friend Tapash Bhagawati, who is also his roommate and colleague, received a call on May 8 about a patient in dire need of blood, the former broke his Ramzan fast and consumed food in order to donate blood to one Ranjan Gogoi from Dhemaji district in Assam. Gogoi had undergone a surgery for the removal of tumour at the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati. His family contacted a few donors but nobody was available. This is when Ahmed decided to help.

Both Ahmed and Tapash are members of a popular Facebook page – Team Humanity – Blood Donors & Social Activists in India.

Ahmed and Tapash work at the Swagat Super Speciality Surgical Hospital in Guwahati and are regular blood donors.

Ahmed consulted a few people from his community to check if he could donate blood while fasting. He was told that while he can donate blood, it might make him ill. It was then that he decided to break his fast.

Team Humanity, a popular Facebook page, shared the story and a smiling picture of both the friends. They also urged all physically fit people to donate blood regularly.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram