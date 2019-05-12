English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Man Chooses Humanity Over Religion, Breaks Ramzan Fast to Donate Blood to a Hindu
Panaullah Ahmed decided to break his fast after learning about a patient who was in dire need of B-positive blood.
Photo posted on Facebook by 'Team Humanity'.
Guwahati: With the holy festival Ramzan underway, Panaullah Ahmed, a Muslim man from Mangaldoi in Assam, had been observing roza (fast) from sunrise to sunset every day since Tuesday. But a phone call last week made him choose humanity over religion and he decided to break his fast.
After Ahmad’s friend Tapash Bhagawati, who is also his roommate and colleague, received a call on May 8 about a patient in dire need of blood, the former broke his Ramzan fast and consumed food in order to donate blood to one Ranjan Gogoi from Dhemaji district in Assam. Gogoi had undergone a surgery for the removal of tumour at the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati. His family contacted a few donors but nobody was available. This is when Ahmed decided to help.
Both Ahmed and Tapash are members of a popular Facebook page – Team Humanity – Blood Donors & Social Activists in India.
Ahmed and Tapash work at the Swagat Super Speciality Surgical Hospital in Guwahati and are regular blood donors.
Ahmed consulted a few people from his community to check if he could donate blood while fasting. He was told that while he can donate blood, it might make him ill. It was then that he decided to break his fast.
Team Humanity, a popular Facebook page, shared the story and a smiling picture of both the friends. They also urged all physically fit people to donate blood regularly.
