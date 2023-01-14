Assam: Man-Elephant Conflict-themed Bhela Ghar Draws Huge Crowd in This Village on Magh Bihu Festival

With the end of the harvest season, Assam is ready for fun and feast on the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu. The harvested farmlands in the state have become home to traditional conical makeshift huts ‘bhela ghars‘ or ‘mejis’ made of bamboo, leaves and thatch for Bhogali feasts.

While driving towards the famous Kaziranga National Park in Upper Assam on the national highway 37 during this Bihu season, one ‘bhela ghar‘ near Raha of Nagaon district, some 90 kilometres from the capital Guwahati has emerged as a huge crowd puller these days. It sports a magnificent structure depicting two mammoth elephants and a man planting banana trees depicting the human-elephant conflict, a prevalent issue in the area.

Talking about the theme in detail, Bhagawan Senapati, a member of the organizing committee of the Magh Bihu celebrations said the conflict has gone from bad to worse over the years with the loss of both human and tusker lives.

“Raha is one of the key affected areas of man-elephant conflict. The theme of the bhela ghar has been admired and accepted by all. It is not always that government need to act on these issues, we too need to be proactive and do our part as well," he said.

Senapati informed that around 150 men and 15 women were involved in cutting the hay for the bhela ghar, and around 200 bamboo sticks were used to build the special structure.

“We started working on this bhela ghar on December 5 and finished the structure on January 5. The theme this year is based on the man-elephant conflict in the state which has gone from bad to worse over the years. We have made a plantain garden on and around the bhela ghar to send the message that it is primarily because of the dearth of food and fodder in the jungles that elephants come out into human habitat," he said.

“The elephants are not basically aggressive animals but hunger drives them crazy. To contain this grave situation we need to plant trees that are food for elephants and plant them in their habitat so that the elephants do not need to venture out," Senapati added.

He informed that the bhela ghar in Raha has become a centre of interest for national and international tourists on their way to Kaziranga national park. “They come to know about our rich tradition and the myriad culture” Senapati added.

Senapati said that unlike normal bhela ghar, which is burnt on the morning of Magh Bihu after the feast is over, this themed structure would not be destroyed.

“We keep the structure for the entire month of Magh and then dismantle it” added Senapati.

Assam, which is home to the country’s second-highest elephant population, is facing a rising trend in human-elephant conflict due to the wide destruction of forest lands. Over the last ten years, around 825 people and 950 elephants have died in incidents where tuskers entered human settlements.

Human casualties mostly occur during the dry season when the animals move out of their habitat in search of food and water.

In 2021, 70 elephants died in the state. According to official data, of these 24 elephants died due to “natural causes", three were due to electrocution, three were due to poisoning, and four died in train accidents.

Of the remaining, one died due to an old injury, 18 were killed by ‘lightning’ and 17 died of “unknown” causes. During the same period, 61 people were killed by elephants.

Assam (5,719) has the second-highest population of wild elephants after Karnataka (6,049), according to a 2017 census.

The forest Department has over the years undertaken several measures such as the formation of anti-depredation squads and the erection of solar-powered electric fences, to prevent elephants from entering human habitations.

About Magh Bihu and Bhela Ghar

Bhela ghar is a temporary night shelter and used as a community feast hall, made of thatch, bamboo, straws and dried leaves. It is an object of visual pleasure on uruka — the night before Bihu.

It holds immense cultural significance. Encased in rustic design that is simple but robust, a bhela ghar can accommodate a couple of people who opt to spend the uruka night inside it. It is built mostly in open spaces and a dried paddy field provides a safe option as it is burnt in full spirit on Bihu.

The shape and design of these bhela ghars differ in their structural and social connotation in Upper and Lower Assam. On Uruka night, people gather in these bhela ghars for community feasting.

Structures such as helicopters, multi-storied buildings, the upcoming bridge on the world’s largest river island Majuli and water house are other themes based on which bhela ghars have been constructed across the state of this Magh Bihu.

