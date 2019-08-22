Assam Teenager Held for Sending Threat Mail to BCCI to Kill Indian Cricket Players

Mumbai: The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police have arrested a man from Assam for allegedly threatening to kill Indian cricket players, an official said on Thursday.

Braja Mohan Das (19), resident of Shantipur in Morigaon district, was arrested by a team of ATS with the help of Assam police on Tuesday, the official said.

Das allegedly sent an e-mail to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 16, threatening to kill Indian cricket players, he said.

The Mumbai ATS started probe as the cricket body has its headquarters in the city. The ATS registered a case under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation).

The investigating agency traced the IP address from which the email had been sent to Das, and arrested him.

The ATS obtained his transit remand after producing him before a local court in Assam and brought him here.

The probe revealed that he had sent the same threatening mail to cricket boards of some other countries too.

The Mazgaon court here sent him in ATS custody till Monday, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.