Assam Teenager Held for Sending Threat Mail to BCCI to Kill Indian Cricket Players
The probe revealed that he had sent the same threatening mail to cricket boards of some other countries too.
Representative image.
Mumbai: The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police have arrested a man from Assam for allegedly threatening to kill Indian cricket players, an official said on Thursday.
Braja Mohan Das (19), resident of Shantipur in Morigaon district, was arrested by a team of ATS with the help of Assam police on Tuesday, the official said.
Das allegedly sent an e-mail to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 16, threatening to kill Indian cricket players, he said.
The Mumbai ATS started probe as the cricket body has its headquarters in the city. The ATS registered a case under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation).
The investigating agency traced the IP address from which the email had been sent to Das, and arrested him.
The ATS obtained his transit remand after producing him before a local court in Assam and brought him here.
The probe revealed that he had sent the same threatening mail to cricket boards of some other countries too.
The Mazgaon court here sent him in ATS custody till Monday, the official said, adding that further probe was on.
