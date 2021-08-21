Assam Man Held with Foreign SIMs for Making Pornographic Films

A person accused of being involved in making pornographic material by luring his victims with proposals of love over phone using foreign SIM cards has been arrested here, a senior police officer said here on Saturday. The man had been selling the pornographic photos clicked by him and video clips in the international market through the internet, Sonitpur superintendent of police Dhananjay P Ghanawat said. He would establish relationship with the girls by wooing them over phone using SIM cards of foreign countries and then collect private photographs of the girls, which he used to blackmail them later, Ghanawat said.

He would also sell the photographs of the girls on the internet, the SP said. The man was arrested following a police complaint filed by a victim in Dhekiajuli police station of the district. Ghanawat said several African and American SIM cards, mobile phones and a laptop have been seized from the house of the 27-year-old accused, who is pursuing a course at a Hyderabad-based computer institute. About 50 cases of cyber crime have been detected in Sonitpur so far, though this is the first time that foreign SIM cards have been recovered, Ghanawat added.

