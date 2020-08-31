Man Killed as Boat Capsizes on Way to His Father-in-law's Cremation in Assam's Kamrup District

A person drowned while six others swam to safety when their boat capsized in a river in Kamrup district of lower Assam on Monday, police said. The boat capsized when it was crossing a tributary of the Brahmaputra river at Bamundi near the Sualkuchi textile town, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Aswini Nath of Mukalmuwa in Nalbari district, they added. His body was recovered by the locals and doctors at the Sualkuchi First Referral Unit declared him brought dead.

Nath and the six others were on the way to take part in the cremation of his father-in-law on the opposite bank of the river, officials said.