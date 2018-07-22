GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Assam Man Nabbed for Creating 17 Fake Facebook Profiles of Senior Police Officials

Police have seized 47 mobile phones, 13 tablets, 15 SIM cards and other gadgets from accused Suleiman Ibrahim Ali.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 10:31 PM IST
Assam Man Nabbed for Creating 17 Fake Facebook Profiles of Senior Police Officials
Image for representation.
Guwahati: The Guwahati police crime branch has arrested a man for allegedly opening 17 fake Facebook accounts of senior police officials, including the DGP and commissioner.

“In a big breakthrough against cyber crime in the city, the crime branch arrested one person late last night [Saturday] from a house. He has admitted to have opened 17 fake FB accounts in the name of senior police officers,” an Assam Police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The arrested person has been identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Ali, 30, a resident of Hatigaon area in the city.

“Police have seized 47 mobile phones, 13 tablets, 15 SIM cards and other gadgets from him,” the official said.

Considering the sensitivity of the crimes, the accused is being interrogated by Guwahati police commissioner Hiren Chandra Nath and other senior officials.

“Efforts are on to unearth if any large-scale conspiracy was behind the opening of so many fake accounts on social media. Moreover, recovery of a large number of mobile phones and other communication devices is a matter of serious concern,” a senior police official said.

Last month, fake accounts of Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia and Nath were detected on Facebook, prompting police to initiate an investigation into the matter.

