Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh to be Consulted before Naga Pact, Says Govt

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said there has been considerable progress in the ongoing Naga peace talks and almost all the Naga underground groups are engaged with the Central government in the peace process.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said the governments of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted before the final settlement of the decades-old Naga insurgency problem.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha that there has been considerable progress in the ongoing Naga peace talks and almost all the Naga underground groups are engaged with the Central government in the peace process.

"All stakeholders, including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, will be duly consulted before any settlement is arrived at with the Naga groups and their concerns taken into consideration," he said, replying to a written question.

