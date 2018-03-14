Assam Medical Service Recruitment Board Set up for Doctors Recruitment; 500 Vacancies to be Filled by April 2018

Assam Medical Service Recruitment Board has been set up by the Government of Assam to recruit 500 doctors by next month and fill the scarcity of good Doctors and Medical Practitioners in the state. As per State’s Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, a separate recruitment board for medical services will address the shortage of doctors in Assam. Earlier, the recruitment of Doctors and Medical Practitioners in the government hospitals and departments was organized by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).As per reports, currently there are 1223 vacant positions of Doctors in the Directorate of Health Services, 102 vacant posts under Directorate of Health Services (FW), 558 vacant posts under Directorate of Medical Education, and 13 vacant posts under the Directorate of Ayush. As per Sarma, APSC took more than a year to recruit candidates for the post of doctors due to which many had accepted offers from private hospitals.The minister also pointed out that Assam gets approximately 50% of Doctors only who pass out of Medical Colleges and Institutions in the state. “The rest opt for private institutions or go for higher studies. But, with the coming up of the medical colleges in Jorhat and Barpeta, we hope to retain around 250 doctors every year from the five colleges,” Assam Tribute quoted Mr Sarma.Eligible and interested candidates must keep a close tab on the official website of Directorate of Health Services, Assam to apply for the job positions as they are notified by the department.