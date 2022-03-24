Assam, Meghalaya CMs to Meet Amit Shah on Mar 29 to Sign Agreement to Resolve Inter-State Border Row

Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers will sign an agreement to resolve a dispute over six border areas, in New Delhi on March 29. This was informed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma after he received official communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“I have received the official communication that the honourable Home Minister has fixed the date for 29th (March) at 4:30 pm. This communication has come from MHA Secretary Piyush Goyal, so all preparation has been made for 29th,” Sangma said.

As pressure mounted on the National People’s Party-led MDA government for a relook into the interstate boundary settlement, Sangma said, “We have discussed it with all our coalition partners and they shared the information. It is always our endeavour to see how we can see find a solution and ensure that all concerns are met but of course, there will always be a limitation. We have gone through heavy exercise in the last six months so, we may not able to resolve all the issues, but it will always be our endeavour to try and resolve as far as possible.”

It may be mentioned that many villagers have been expressing resentment over the prospect of being tagged with Assam, and the NPP’s allies are dissuading the government from taking any step that goes against the interest of the border residents.

Earlier, Sangma had informed the just-concluded state Assembly’s budget session that the signing of the agreement to resolve the six areas of difference between Assam and Meghalaya will take place in New Delhi on March 27.

“The signing of this agreement and the final discussion with the Ministry of Home Affairs will take place in this month itself,” Sangma had said. He had also informed that all the cabinet members and officials, who are involved in the exercise, will be going to Delhi for the purpose.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sangma on January 29 this year, which was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 31.

