Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Not Challenging Campaign Ban in Gauhati HC: Reports

Assam minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma- who was earlier banned by the Election Commission for 48-hour on campaigning ahead of final phase of polls in the state- will not challenge the ban in the Gauhati High Court, reports said.

The Assam Minister would not move the High Court, or any other court, against the Election Commission orders, NDTV quoted sources close to the minister as saying.

Reports said Sarma had accepted the EC order and that earlier reports indicating he had filed an appeal in the Gauhati High Court were false.

The EC’s move came after the minister allegedly made threatening remarks against against Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The EC barring the Assam Minister on Friday in order said, “… The Commission hereby strongly condemns the impugned statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma … The Commission … bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from immediate effect on April 02 (Friday).”

However, Himanta Biswa denied charges of violation and pleaded with EC to revoke ban against him today morning. In a letter to the Election Commission, Sarma had appealed to the organisation to dismiss the petition lodged by the Congress.

Himanta Biswa is one of the star campaigners of the BJP in the state. The minister was supposed to take part in seven road shows and public rallies, including West Guwahati. He is yet to hold road show in his own constituency at Jalukbari, which is going to the polls on April 6.