Assam Minister, Three More BJP MLAs Test Positive for Covid-19

Assam Hill Areas Development Minister Sum Ronghang became the first minister of the BJP-led state government to contract COVID-19, even as three more saffron party MLAs tested positive, officials said on Saturday. A total of 20 legislators have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the state, they said.

Ronghang, also the mines and minerals minister, has received flak for getting admitted to a private hospital here without informing anyone in his office, after testing positiveon August 25. "His action has evoked sharp reactions as these things should not be hidden. Unfortunately, his driver and a PSO have also tested positive," an official said.

Apart from Ronghang, Ganesh Kumar Limbo (Barchalla),Sibu Misra (Lumding) and Bir Bhadra Hagjer (Haflong) also tested positive and are being treated at different hospitals, officials said. While Limbo and Misra's test results came out onFriday, Hagjer was diagnosed with COVID-19 through a rapid antigen test (RAT) inside the assembly premises.

The assembly is conducting RAT for all its employees,officials, MLAs and media persons ahead of the four-day AutumnSession from Monday. During the two-day testing in the assembly, thereports of 14 persons, including a journalist and an MLA, havecome out positive, another official said.

Out of the 20 legislators who have contracted thevirus, 12 are from the BJP and four from its allies, includingtwo from the AGP. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had tested positiveon August 25 and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College andHospital.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, too, tested positive for coronavirus.