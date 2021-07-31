Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, 6 Top Officers Booked by Mizoram Police

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials have been booked in Mizoram on charges of attempt to murder and assault, in the wake of unprecedented gunfight between the police forces of the two northeastern states.

The Assam officers against who Mizoram police has registered an FIR are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station Sahab Uddin.

On Friday, a joint all-party meeting of MLAs of Assam’s Barak Valley was held in Silchar Circuit House, chaired by guardian minister Ashok Singhal. A source said that a resolution was taken by them to move court against the SP of Kolasib for “the barbaric act" that led to the death of six Assam Police personnel.

They also said that action should be taken against Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for his “unpardonable statement" outside Parliament.

