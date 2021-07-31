CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#CBSE
Home» News» India» Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, 6 Top Officers Booked by Mizoram Police
1-MIN READ

Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, 6 Top Officers Booked by Mizoram Police

Mizoram police has registered an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File image)

Mizoram police has registered an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File image)

The Assam officers against who Mizoram police has registered an FIR include Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials have been booked in Mizoram on charges of attempt to murder and assault, in the wake of unprecedented gunfight between the police forces of the two northeastern states.

The Assam officers against who Mizoram police has registered an FIR are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station Sahab Uddin.

On Friday, a joint all-party meeting of MLAs of Assam’s Barak Valley was held in Silchar Circuit House, chaired by guardian minister Ashok Singhal. A source said that a resolution was taken by them to move court against the SP of Kolasib for “the barbaric act" that led to the death of six Assam Police personnel.

They also said that action should be taken against Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for his “unpardonable statement" outside Parliament.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 31, 2021, 07:14 IST