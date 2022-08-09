Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: High-level Delegations Hold Talks, Agree to Four-point Peace Plan

A high-level delegation from Assam and Mizoram on Tuesday agreed to promote and maintain peace along the borders during talks held at the Aizawl Club. In a joint statement signed by officials from the two North-eastern neighbours, both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the decades-old boundary dispute.

The delegation from Assam was led by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora. He was accompanied by Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Development Ashok Singhal. The Mizoram delegation was headed by Home Minister Lalchamliana.

The talks, held a year since the deadly clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram in July, 2021 claimed the lives of six people. In the aftermath of the incident, both states agreed to hold talks to resolve the border issue. Some creases of 2021 which remains to be ironed out, were on the table for both sides for discussion.

After hours of discussion and deliberation from both sides Assam and Mizoram agreed to work upon four broad points:

affirm the Joint Statement of August 5, 2021 in letter and spirit;

agree to promote and maintain peace and to prevent any untoward incident along the borders;

Deputy Commissioners of the border districts of both states to meet at least once in two months;

economic activities including cultivation and farming which have been practised by the people along the borders of the two states shall not be disturbed but allowed to continue regardless of the administrative control presently exercised by either state at such locations subjected to Forest Regulation and after informing the Deputy Commissioners concerned.

Following today's meeting of Assam-Mizoram boundary, signed a joint statement with Hon'ble Mizoram Home Minister Shri Lalchamliana.

The next round of high-level meeting will be held in Guwahati in October where issues and claims will be deliberated in detail.

Mizoram districts, Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit, share a 164.6 km long boundary with Assam’s Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar districts. The two northeastern states have seen several flare-ups in recent years. Six Assam policemen and a civilian died and around 60 people were injured in a violent clash between police forces in the Lailapur area of the Assam-Mizoram border in July last year

The decades-old boundary dispute between Mizoram and Assam mainly stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

Mizoram accepts the demarcation in the 1875 notification under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF), which covers vast stretches of the area now falling under Assam, as its actual boundary. However, the Assam government said that the demarcations made under the 1933 notification were its constitutional boundary.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Assam Minister Atul Bora said that the chief ministers of both the states are sincere and taking positive roles in settling the border dispute.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said that it will take time to have a lasting solution to the boundary problem.

The 2nd Assam-Mizoram Border Discussion goes towards a peaceful and amicable solution.

The Mizoram and Assam delegations had met in August last year to find a lasting solution to the border issue after the violent July altercation. Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had met over the border issue in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in November and agreed to form panels of their own involving all stakeholders to resolve the border dispute through dialogue.

