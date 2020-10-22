Assam-Mizoram Border Issue Resolved, Vehicles Start Moving

The fortnight long Assam-Mizoram border issue seemed to be resolved on Thursday after the movement of over 300 Mizoram bound essential goods laden vehicles and the start of the process of withdrawing forces from Assam's territory, a top official said.

Southern Assam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Dilip Kumar Dey said that more than 300 Mizoram bound goods laden vehicles, mostly trucks, started moving for their destination in the neighbouring state. "The Mizoram government has assured to gradually withdraw their forces from the bordering areas inside Assam territory. The situation along Mizoram's border with southern Assam is quite normal," Dey told IANS over phone.

Union Home Ministry's Joint Secretary (North East), Satyendra Kumar Garg, the Home Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram along with top officials of the two states held a series of meetings on Wednesday. Both sides agreed to maintain the status quo for resolving their border problem and hold regular talks to prevent any untoward incident.

Garg on Thursday met Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl, Chief Minister Zoramthanga at his residence and Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and apprised them about the border developments and resolutions at the meetings.

A Mizoram government release said that the MHA Joint Secretary has apprised the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary that the bilateral talks were a success, the road blockade in the border areas had been lifted and vehicles were starting to enter Mizoram from Wednesday night.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga several times to defuse the crisis.

The situation along the 164.6-km Assam-Mizoram border took an ugly turn with around 20 shops and houses being burnt and over 50 people injured in the attacks and counter attacks by the people living along the border on October 17.

Over 300 Mizoram-bound goods laden vehicles had stopped in Cachar district as the drivers and owners refused to enter Mizoram without adequate security.

Three Assam districts -- Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi -- share a hilly border with two Mizoram districts Mamit and Kolasib.