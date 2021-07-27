Assam-Mizoram Border Row LIVE Updates: CM Himanta Sarma Lands in Silchar to Meet Injured Cops After Night of Conflict Killed 5

Assam-Mizoram Border Row Live Updates: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has landed in Silchar to meet the injured police personnel at the hospital, a night after a bloody conflict broke out at the Assam-Mizoram border, killing five police personnel and injuring around 60 cops. Later, he is scheduled to visit the border area.

At least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the “constitutional boundary" of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including an SP, as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on Monday, officials said.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Sarma had claimed six police personnel were killed in action during the clashes.

After allegations of encroachment of territory by both sides over the past few weeks and skirmishes that escalated tensions between the two states, violent clashes were reported along the inter-state border that ended in the death of at least five Assam policemen.

The incidents came two days after Amit Shah held talks with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states and underscored the need to resolve lingering border disputes.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

- An Assam government statement later revised the figure just before midnight and said that five state police personnel died and more than 50 people of the force were injured. Ten other people were also injured in the clash, officials of Assam’s Cachar district said.

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga respectively, and urged them to ensure peace along the disputed border and find an amicable settlement. Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164 km long border with Mizoram’s three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

- “It is with a heavy heart that we are constrained to note that what is being termed by the Mizoram side as an intrusion and aggression by Assam, has left 5 Assam Police personnel confirmed dead (6 as per initial reports, which is being confirmed)," the Assam government statement said. It also said that more than 50 police personnel, including the Cachar SP Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant who has a bullet embedded in his leg and is in the ICU, were injured.

- The deceased have been identified as sub-inspector Swapan Kr Roy and constables Liton Suklabaidya, M H Barbhuyia, N Hussain and S Barbhuiya, it added. The Assam government said that a team of officials, including an IG, DIG, DC Cachar, SP Cachar and DFO Cachar, went to sort out issues related to alleged construction of a road by Mizoram towards Rengti Basti in Assam, destroying the Inner Line Reserve Forest in Lailapur area.

- “Simultaneously, the Mizoram side also set up a new armed camp on a hillock next to the camp of the neutral force, CRPF, in the same vicinity," it said, adding a mob from Mizoram started stone-pelting and destroyed three vehicles including the DC’s car.

- It further claimed that the Mizoram Police simultaneously fired tear gas shells on the delegation and the IG was injured in this barrage. In the afternoon, SP Kolasib along with two Additional SP level officers held a discussion with the Assam delegation.

- “The Mizoram officials went ostensibly to talk to the mob, but the SP Kolasib returned again around 4:30 pm to state that he had no control over the mob. “Horrifically, even while SP, Kolasib was in talks with the Assam officers, the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians, who had by then gathered there, from two dominating high features with automatic weapons, including LMGs," the statement said.

