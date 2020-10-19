Assam, Mizoram Hold Talks Over Border Clash, Stress on Confidence-building Measures to Restore Peace

Officials of Assam and Mizoram held talks on Monday at Lailapur in Cachar district close to the inter-state border where a violent clash left many people injured. Cachar's Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Meena led the Assam delegation in the talks with Mizoram's Kolasib police chief Vanlalfaka Ralte at the beat office in Lailapur, officials said.

Both sides resolved to ensure that peace and tranquility prevailed along the inter-state border, an Assam government statement said. The officials decided to go for confidence-building measures to restore lasting peace along the border and also take immediate steps for movement of stranded trucks and provide point-to-point escort.

Efforts were on to ensure hassle-free movement of trucks till the late evening hours, Assam officials said. Mizoram's Additional Secretary for Home Ramdinliani told.