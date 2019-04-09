English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Mob Assaults Muslim Man, Forces Him to Eat Pork on Suspicion of Selling Beef
Shaukat Ali was reportedly beaten on the road and the mob asked him if he was from Bangladesh and had licence to sell beef.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Guwahati: A 68-year-old man was abused, assaulted and forced to eat pork as punishment for reportedly selling beef in Assam’s Biswanath district on Sunday. The incident came to light on Monday after a video went viral showing the man on his knees, begging the crowd to let him go.
Sources said Shaukat Ali was beaten on the road and the mob asked him if he was from Bangladesh and had licence to sell beef. He is currently being treated at a government hospital.
Assam police on Monday picked up five people for assaulting the 68-year-old. Police said some people had been warning Ali to not sell what they believed was beef. “We picked up five people but they were allowed to go after signing a good behaviour bond under Section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure,” a police official said.
On February 7, five Bajrang Dal workers, including a minor, were arrested in Sakleshpur in Hassan district for allegedly setting ablaze a canteen run by two women on suspicion that they cooked and served beef.
Sources said Shaukat Ali was beaten on the road and the mob asked him if he was from Bangladesh and had licence to sell beef. He is currently being treated at a government hospital.
Assam police on Monday picked up five people for assaulting the 68-year-old. Police said some people had been warning Ali to not sell what they believed was beef. “We picked up five people but they were allowed to go after signing a good behaviour bond under Section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure,” a police official said.
On February 7, five Bajrang Dal workers, including a minor, were arrested in Sakleshpur in Hassan district for allegedly setting ablaze a canteen run by two women on suspicion that they cooked and served beef.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyderabad Taxi Displaying Live IPL Score on its Rooftop Has Impressed ICC
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Sketch Revealed, Global Unveil at 2019 New York Auto Show
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
- Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate
- Eden Hazard Dances His Way Through West Ham Defence to Score Stunning Solo Goal (Watch)
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results