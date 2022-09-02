Assam Not UP: AIUDF Chief Takes on Assam CM Himanta Sarma for Bulldozing Madrassas

The recent incident of three madrassas being bulldozed in Assam has brought a lot of political attention not just in the state, but across the country. In Assam, the move is being compared to that of the ‘bulldozer trend’ in Uttar Pradesh according to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the third largest political party in Assam.

Three madrassas have been brought down so far by state authorities in Assam claiming they were unauthorised and that the madrassas had ‘Jihadi’ links. The three madrassas include the ones in Morigaon, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts.

With regards to the demolition drive at Markazul Marif Kuriana madrassa in Jogijopa, Bongaigaon, the AIUDF chief and Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal has called for refrain and even sent out a strong message to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Madrasas are public properties that cannot be bulldozed without any legal notice. Even the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has stopped using bulldozers now,” Ajmal said on Wednesday.

The AIUDF chief’s reactions came after a private madrasa was demolished by district authorities in lower Assam’s Bongaigaon district over alleged links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

According to Goalpara SP Rakesh Reddy, Hafizur Rehman was working as a teacher in this madrassa in Bongaigaon. He was recently arrested under what cops claimed was the ‘Goalpara Module of Jihadis’. Cops also said they recovered certain objectionable evidence from his shop located in the school premises. Additionally, cops said they suspect the office may have been used to indoctrinate ‘dark Jihad’ among people.

However, authorities stated that the reason to bring down the madrassa was that it was built under Assam state disaster management and therefore had to be demolished.

There were over 200 students staying and studying at the madrassa just before it was demolished. The students were asked to leave the madrassa after authorities issued a notice for the demolition drive.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP government, Ajmal said, “such actions are an attack on the education of children in minority-dominated areas of the State” and urged the Assam Chief Minister to stop this policy.

“If any individual is caught for a link with jihadi organisations or anti-national activities, the government should arrest him immediately and punish him according to the law. This is not UP. Stop behaving the same way by using bulldozer politics in Assam,” Ajmal said.

Ajmal also claimed that that Himanta Sarma led BJP government actually wants to threaten the Muslims in the region and garner votes for the upcoming elections in the state, likening the bulldozer drive to a political stunt. “This way you can’t expect to stop madrassas from functioning people will instead open more of them,” the AIUDF chief said.

In a message to the madrassas in the state, Ajmal said, “I urge all the madrassas to please register yourself because only then we will have right to fight back the injustice.” Ajmal also said that they would take the case to the Supreme Court to demand justice for people of the Muslim community.

Responding to the strong allegations by the AIUDF chief, CM Assam said, “We are not against madrassas. We are against terrorist activities in madrassas that has been found very recently though investigation. ”

The demolition drive at madrassas in Assam also got the attention of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who said,” How can Assam government bulldoze a madrassa? They can take action against the accused Jihadis but its appalling how and why the Assam government is using bulldozers on madrassas.”

