Assam NRC Deadline Should Not be Extended Beyond July 31, Says Supreme Court
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Assam, will ensure that the meeting is held within seven days.
Representative image. People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, July 30. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that in view of upcoming Lok Sabha election, the exercise of making the final report of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has to be completed by the July 31, 2019 deadline.
The plea was to extend time till September, however the court said,"We can't give that much time."
The top court asked the competent authorities to sit together to plan the modalities.
The apex court asked chief secretary of Assam government, secretary of Election Commission and the NRC coordinator in the state to hold a meeting to decide how the officials have to be accommodated for the twin exercise of general election and the NRC.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Assam, will ensure that the meeting is held within seven days. The outcome of the meeting will be informed to the apex court on February 5, when the matter will be taken again to the bench.
