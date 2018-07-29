English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Assam NRC: How to Check Your Name in the Second Draft of National Register of Citizens
If a person's name does not appear in the draft NRC then he or she will have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective Sewa Kendras and these forms will be available from August 7 to September 28.
A screen grab of assam.mygov.in website.
Guwahati: The second draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be published on Monday while the first draft in January had published the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants in Assam recognising them as legal citizens of India. The rest of the names were under various stages of verification, causing anxiety and distress across the state for several months.
The final draft will be published at 9:45 am at all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state and applicants can check their names in the list which will include the applicant's name, address and photographs, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said.
The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.
Here’s how you can check whether your name appears in the first draft NRC:
Walk-In
You can visit your respective NRC Sewa Kendra on all working days from 10 am to 4 pm from July 30 to September 28.
Log In
You log in to the following websites and check if your name is part of the first draft of NRC — www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in and www.assam.gov.in.
SMS
You can also check the status online. Type ARN and send it to 9765556555.
Call
You can also call these toll-free numbers 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam)
If a person's name does not appear in the draft then he or she will have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective Sewa Kendras and these forms will be available from August 7 to September 28 and the authorities will inform them about reason for their names being left out.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
