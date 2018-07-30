Assam NRC LIVE: 40 Lakh Left Out of Final Draft, Rajnath Singh Asks People Not to Panic

Assam NRC: The final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens was released in Guwahati on Monday. Over 40 lakh people were left out of the final draft. The final draft has left over 40 lakh of the 3.29 crore people out of the list. The officials clarified that those left out will not be branded as foreigner and no punitive action will be taken against them. “Whoever does not have name will get opportunity to file claim/ objections under adequate time. Those left out will have the option to file online application in NRC website or visit a NRC Seva Kendra,” said Shailesh, Registrar General of India. The final NRC will be out in December 2018. Guwahati police commissioner Hiren Nath said that they have sufficient force to contain any untoward incident following the announcement. He said that central forces will remain till the entire process is not completed. A total of 6.56 crore supporting documents along with 68.31 lakh application forms submitted, were scanned in 16 rounds of digitisation. Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in seven districts — Barpeta, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Golaghat and Dhubri. The Centre has dispatched 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces in Assam and neighbouring states.



Jul 30, 2018 11:58 am (IST) Trinamool Congress has cried foul after 40 lakh people were dropped out from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft released on Monday morning. "Central Govt has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious & linguistic minorities from NRC which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam," SS Roy of TMC was quoted as saying by ANI. He said that the prime minister should clarify it.

Jul 30, 2018 11:46 am (IST) Trinamool Congress calls the final NRC draft an 'inhuman act'. The party is likely to raise the issue in Rajya Sabha. #BREAKING Trinamool give Notice and raise the issue of inhuman #NRCAssam in #RajyaSabha. Other Opposition parties join. Immediately set right this inhuman decision. And statement from PM. In #LokSabha also Trinamool give adjournment motion. RS adjourned till noon — AITC (@AITCofficial) July 30, 2018

Jul 30, 2018 11:42 am (IST) Assam chief inister Sonowal has urged people not to panic if their names did not appear in NRC draft as genuine Indian citizens would get "full opportunity" to make claims and objections. "NRC is a national programme. It is the duty and obligation of every Indian citizen to maintain peace in the wake of its publication. I appeal to all sections of the society to desist from making any inflammatory or communal remarks," he said.

Jul 30, 2018 11:40 am (IST) Congratulating the people of the state for the successful publication of the final NRC draft, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "the historic day will remain etched in the memories forever". The process of publishing the final draft on Monday morning was carried out in cooperation with the Registrar General of India, along with the central and the state government officials, under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.

Jul 30, 2018 11:37 am (IST) Soon after the release of final NRC report, Assam unit of Congress was irked by the fact that over 40 lakh people in the list. Calling it 'surprising', Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said that they will raise the issue in Parliament. "There are lot of irregularities in the report. Political motive of BJP is behind this," Bora was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jul 30, 2018 11:25 am (IST) The reasons due to which 40 lakh people have not been able to figure in the final NRC draft will not be made public. They will be intimated individually during the claims and objections process. This was said by NRC State Coordinator Prateek Haleja at the release of final NRC draft.

Jul 30, 2018 11:14 am (IST) Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured that there will be adequate time for those left out of the NRC list to appeal. “People should not be scared. The NRC procedure has been done without any bias. I would like to assure that all those who have been left out will be given a chance to raise objections,” he said.

Jul 30, 2018 11:14 am (IST) To assist the people to check their names in the final NRC draft, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has set up a control room. The facility started working from 9 in the morning from the AASU head office in Guwahati. The control room was also set up during the first NRC draft in December 2017.

Jul 30, 2018 11:03 am (IST) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged media channels to be 'sensitive' while covering the final NRC draft list. he also expressed gratitude towards government employees for working hard on the NRC draft. My humble appeal to all media channels today is be sensitive regarding the draft list of NRC in Assam. People have responded positively and been very cooperative. The previous Congress Govt initiated a historic exercise. My thanks to all Govt employees who have worked so hard. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 30, 2018

Jul 30, 2018 10:58 am (IST) The electoral rights of people who have been left out in the final NRC draft remain a gray area. While responding to a question on whether they will be allowed to participate in voting, RGI Sailesh said that the electoral process is handled by a different authority.

Jul 30, 2018 10:51 am (IST) Trinamol Congress MP Sougata Roy gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha soon after the release of final NRC draft released in Guwahati today, ANI reported.

Jul 30, 2018 10:44 am (IST) A total of rupees 12,220 crores were approved by Government of India for the processing of the final NRC draft.

Jul 30, 2018 10:37 am (IST) Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Sailesh, while addressing the media at NRC office in Guwahati at the release of final draft.

Jul 30, 2018 10:25 am (IST) 2.48 lakh D-voters are among the 40 lakh people who have not qualified to the final draft of NRC (National Register of Citizenship). These include the descendants of D-voters, people whose reference are pending in Foreigners' Tribunal, descendants of those who have pending cases in Foreigners' Tribunal.

Jul 30, 2018 10:22 am (IST) The officials said that those who haven't featured in the final NRC draft will be given individual letters to make claims. They will be given three forms for claims, objections and corrections to reinstate their citizenship claim.

Jul 30, 2018 10:16 am (IST) Final draft leaves 40,07,707 of 3.29 crore people outside the list. But those left out will not be branded as foreigner. No punitive action is going to be taken against them, Joint Secretary North-East has assured. They will have one more chance at representation. Starting from Aug 7, they will be able to know the reasons for non inclusion by visiting NSK and enquiringly from Local Registrar. Whoever does not have name will get opportunity to file claim/ objections under adequate time.Those left out will have the option to file online application in NRC website or visit a NRC Seva Kendra. Final NRC will be out in December 2018, the offivials have said.

Jul 30, 2018 10:10 am (IST) Joint Secretary North-East, Satyendra Garg, while addressing the media, has reassured that this draft will not make anyone liable to imprisonment. He also warned that action will be taken against miscreants causing violence ahead of NRC draft. Provision has been made to file objection against any ineligible entry.

Jul 30, 2018 10:06 am (IST) Out of the total 3.29 crore applicants, 40,07,707 have been left out of the NRC draft being released in Guwahati today.

Jul 30, 2018 9:58 am (IST) Addressing the press at NRC office in Guwahati, Registrar General of India said that this is a "historic day in country and in Assam towards fulfilment of a major milestone under the monitoring of SC". He e said it is the legal process under Citizenship Act 1955 and has been completely transparent, fair, meticulously carried out. He extended gratitude to all stakeholders in the exercise.

Jul 30, 2018 9:41 am (IST) Guwahati Comissioner of Police , Hiren Nath has said that the police is fully equipped to tackle any untoward situation or violent incident. More security will be deployed if need arises, Nath has said. Central forces lare likely to remian even after the publication of final NRC draft to ensure law and order.

Jul 30, 2018 9:28 am (IST) As the release of final NRC (National Register of Citizens) is minutes away, people gather at the press conference at NRC office in Guwahati.

Jul 30, 2018 9:20 am (IST) State NRC coordinator Prateek Haleja has arrived. Registrar General Sailesh and Satyendra Garg Joint Secretary (North East) present have also arrived for the press briefing at State NRC Coordinator office in Guwahati.

Jul 30, 2018 9:07 am (IST) On June 11, four Special Rapporteurs of United Nations Human Rights Council sent a strong communication to the MEA Sushma Swaraj. The eight pages letter alleged that the order “may lead to the wrongful exclusion of close to two million names from the NRC, without a prior investigation and trial.” The letter also questioned the independence and impartial functioning of foreigners’ tribunal and terms it as “so-called foreigners’ tribunal”. It labelled serious allegation “members of Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam experience increasing pressure from State authorities to declare more persons as foreigners. On 21st June 2017, 19 members of the Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam were dismissed on ground of their under-performance over the last two years. More than 15 additional Tribunal members were issued with a strict warning to increase their efficiency. Considering that tribunal members serve on a contractual basis for two years, which may be extended on a needs and performance”

Jul 30, 2018 9:01 am (IST) Though 3.29 crore people have applied for NRC, all of them may not be included in the NRC. People declared ‘foreigners’ by Foreigners’ Tribunals, including their siblings and family members who have been referred to the tribunals by the Border Police, those whose cases are pending with Foreigners’ Tribunals; and the D voters may not be mentioned in the final NRC draft.

Jul 30, 2018 8:53 am (IST) NRC coordinator has clarified that out of 92,000 plus declared foreigner they could have identified only 4,259 applications submitted by those declared foreigners. He speculated that the number of family members of the 4259 declared foreigners would be around 50000. Meanwhile, the decision of excluding the family members of declared foreigners, who have documented evidence to prove their Indian nationality and whom the NRC updating authority itself had provided the legacy document, not only created public outcry in Assam but also got attention from national and international media as well human rights bodies and human rights defenders.

Jul 30, 2018 8:50 am (IST) Out the 92,000 declared foreigners nearly 15,000 declared foreigners were found to be pre-1971 immigrants, who are treated as Indian citizen as per Assam Accord. Over 26,000 cases out of the declared foreigner cases were declared as foreigner through expatriate decree. That means that those 26,000 declared foreigners did not appear before the court and court didn’t examine their citizenship credential. In other words, in many cases, those so called declared foreigners even don’t know that the foreigners’ tribunal has declared them as foreign national!

Jul 30, 2018 8:49 am (IST) As on December 31, 2017, there were 4,85,640 D voters and suspected citizen (2,44,144 D voters and 24,14,96 reference cases), out of which 2,40,583 (1,31,034 D voter and 1,09,549 reference cases) were disposed of. The foreigners’ tribunal has declared over 92,000 persons as foreigner and remaining were able to prove their Indian citizenship. This was informed by Assam Miniter Chandra Mohan Patowary in March this year.