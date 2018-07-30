Assam NRC LIVE: 40 Lakh Left Out of Final Draft, Rajnath Singh Asks People Not to Panic

Trinamool Congress has cried foul after 40 lakh people were dropped out from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft released on Monday morning. "Central Govt has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious & linguistic minorities from NRC which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam," SS Roy of TMC was quoted as saying by ANI. He said that the prime minister should clarify it.
The updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) list is seen by critics as a move to target Assam's Muslim population on the pretext of weeding out Bangladeshi migrants.
Trinamool Congress calls the final NRC draft an 'inhuman act'. The party is likely to raise the issue in Rajya Sabha.
#BREAKING Trinamool give Notice and raise the issue of inhuman #NRCAssam in #RajyaSabha. Other Opposition parties join. Immediately set right this inhuman decision. And statement from PM. In #LokSabha also Trinamool give adjournment motion. RS adjourned till noon— AITC (@AITCofficial) July 30, 2018
Assam chief inister Sonowal has urged people not to panic if their names did not appear in NRC draft as genuine Indian citizens would get "full opportunity" to make claims and objections. "NRC is a national programme. It is the duty and obligation of every Indian citizen to maintain peace in the wake of its publication. I appeal to all sections of the society to desist from making any inflammatory or communal remarks," he said.
Congratulating the people of the state for the successful publication of the final NRC draft, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "the historic day will remain etched in the memories forever". The process of publishing the final draft on Monday morning was carried out in cooperation with the Registrar General of India, along with the central and the state government officials, under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.
Soon after the release of final NRC report, Assam unit of Congress was irked by the fact that over 40 lakh people in the list. Calling it 'surprising', Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said that they will raise the issue in Parliament. "There are lot of irregularities in the report. Political motive of BJP is behind this," Bora was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured that there will be adequate time for those left out of the NRC list to appeal. “People should not be scared. The NRC procedure has been done without any bias. I would like to assure that all those who have been left out will be given a chance to raise objections,” he said.
Three forms - claims, objections, corrections - will be made available to persons who failed to make the cut.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged media channels to be 'sensitive' while covering the final NRC draft list. he also expressed gratitude towards government employees for working hard on the NRC draft.
My humble appeal to all media channels today is be sensitive regarding the draft list of NRC in Assam. People have responded positively and been very cooperative. The previous Congress Govt initiated a historic exercise. My thanks to all Govt employees who have worked so hard.— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 30, 2018
2.48 lakh D-voters are among the 40 lakh people who have not qualified to the final draft of NRC (National Register of Citizenship). These include the descendants of D-voters, people whose reference are pending in Foreigners' Tribunal, descendants of those who have pending cases in Foreigners' Tribunal.
Final draft leaves 40,07,707 of 3.29 crore people outside the list. But those left out will not be branded as foreigner. No punitive action is going to be taken against them, Joint Secretary North-East has assured. They will have one more chance at representation. Starting from Aug 7, they will be able to know the reasons for non inclusion by visiting NSK and enquiringly from Local Registrar. Whoever does not have name will get opportunity to file claim/ objections under adequate time.Those left out will have the option to file online application in NRC website or visit a NRC Seva Kendra. Final NRC will be out in December 2018, the offivials have said.
Joint Secretary North-East, Satyendra Garg, while addressing the media, has reassured that this draft will not make anyone liable to imprisonment. He also warned that action will be taken against miscreants causing violence ahead of NRC draft. Provision has been made to file objection against any ineligible entry.
Addressing the press at NRC office in Guwahati, Registrar General of India said that this is a "historic day in country and in Assam towards fulfilment of a major milestone under the monitoring of SC". He e said it is the legal process under Citizenship Act 1955 and has been completely transparent, fair, meticulously carried out. He extended gratitude to all stakeholders in the exercise.
Guwahati Comissioner of Police , Hiren Nath has said that the police is fully equipped to tackle any untoward situation or violent incident. More security will be deployed if need arises, Nath has said. Central forces lare likely to remian even after the publication of final NRC draft to ensure law and order.
On June 11, four Special Rapporteurs of United Nations Human Rights Council sent a strong communication to the MEA Sushma Swaraj. The eight pages letter alleged that the order “may lead to the wrongful exclusion of close to two million names from the NRC, without a prior investigation and trial.” The letter also questioned the independence and impartial functioning of foreigners’ tribunal and terms it as “so-called foreigners’ tribunal”. It labelled serious allegation “members of Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam experience increasing pressure from State authorities to declare more persons as foreigners. On 21st June 2017, 19 members of the Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam were dismissed on ground of their under-performance over the last two years. More than 15 additional Tribunal members were issued with a strict warning to increase their efficiency. Considering that tribunal members serve on a contractual basis for two years, which may be extended on a needs and performance”
Though 3.29 crore people have applied for NRC, all of them may not be included in the NRC. People declared ‘foreigners’ by Foreigners’ Tribunals, including their siblings and family members who have been referred to the tribunals by the Border Police, those whose cases are pending with Foreigners’ Tribunals; and the D voters may not be mentioned in the final NRC draft.
NRC coordinator has clarified that out of 92,000 plus declared foreigner they could have identified only 4,259 applications submitted by those declared foreigners. He speculated that the number of family members of the 4259 declared foreigners would be around 50000. Meanwhile, the decision of excluding the family members of declared foreigners, who have documented evidence to prove their Indian nationality and whom the NRC updating authority itself had provided the legacy document, not only created public outcry in Assam but also got attention from national and international media as well human rights bodies and human rights defenders.
Out the 92,000 declared foreigners nearly 15,000 declared foreigners were found to be pre-1971 immigrants, who are treated as Indian citizen as per Assam Accord. Over 26,000 cases out of the declared foreigner cases were declared as foreigner through expatriate decree. That means that those 26,000 declared foreigners did not appear before the court and court didn’t examine their citizenship credential. In other words, in many cases, those so called declared foreigners even don’t know that the foreigners’ tribunal has declared them as foreign national!
As on December 31, 2017, there were 4,85,640 D voters and suspected citizen (2,44,144 D voters and 24,14,96 reference cases), out of which 2,40,583 (1,31,034 D voter and 1,09,549 reference cases) were disposed of. The foreigners’ tribunal has declared over 92,000 persons as foreigner and remaining were able to prove their Indian citizenship. This was informed by Assam Miniter Chandra Mohan Patowary in March this year.
Senior Assam Minister Himanta Biswas also took to Twitter and reiterated that the 'all Indians irrespective of caste, creed and religion' will be included in the NRC.
Joined all party meet presided over by HCM @sarbanandsonwal. Assure that every Indian must get chance to include his/her name in NRC irrespective of caste, creed, religion. We'll help every one to prefer claims for inclusion in NRC & will adhre to order passed by Hon SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/4fCUDAqlp1— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2018
