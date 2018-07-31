Assam NRC LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Compromise National Security for Votes, Says Amit Shah

Read More

BJP chief Amit Shah attacked the opposition for questioning the final draft of the National Register of Citizenship in Assam and demanded that all parties make their stand clear on infiltration from Bangladesh. He also targeted Mamata Banerjee, who has accused the NDA government of playing vote-bank politics by taking citizenship of minorities, saying that she was ready to compromise national security to garner votes. Shah assured that the objections of the 40 lakh people left out will be heard and no Indian citizen will be excluded from the final list. The Supreme Court on Tuesday also said that no coercive action should be taken against those whose names are not there in the NRC of Assam as it is only a draft. Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Centre should frame standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with claims and objection, and the SOP should be placed before the bench by August 16 for approval. "We will see if it is fair or not. Then only we will decide. If something needs to be done, we will do it," Gogoi said, adding that their 'silence is agreement nor rejection nor assurance'. Earlier this afternoon, the Opposition asked the government to adopt a humanitarian approach on the 'sensitive' issue of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) while ensuring that no Indian was left out of it. While the Congress demanded that the government tread cautiously on the issue, the Trinamool Congress sought complete withdrawal of the NRC, alleging that Indian citizens have also been left out of the final draft.