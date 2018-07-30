Assam NRC LIVE: Not Hindus or Muslims, But Bengalis Being Targeted, Says Mamata

Expressing concern over the exclusion of 40 lakh names in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said those "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land. Banerjee also alleged that the central government has resorted to "vote-bank politics". The CM, who is leaving for Delhi today, said she would seek time from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the issue. "I am sending a team of party MPs to Assam and if necessary, I will go there too," she said. Asked whether West Bengal would give shelter to those whose names have not appeared in the final NRC draft, she said, "They have their homes...they are inhabitants of Assam. We will think about it if they want to come. But why should they be evicted?"
"They are Indians, but they became refugees in their own land," she said. Banerjee also claimed that even names of some people who have passports, Aadhaar and voter cards have been excluded from the final draft.
Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Expressing concern over the exclusion of 40 lakh names in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said those "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land. Banerjee also alleged that the central government has resorted to "vote-bank politics". The CM, who is leaving for Delhi today, said she would seek time from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the issue. "I am sending a team of party MPs to Assam and if necessary, I will go there too," she said. Asked whether West Bengal would give shelter to those whose names have not appeared in the final NRC draft, she said, "They have their homes...they are inhabitants of Assam. We will think about it if they want to come. But why should they be evicted?"
Opposition on Assam NRC Final Draft in Lok Sabha | Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said "original citizens" of the state are being asked questions and this is creating division in the state based on caste and creed. Mohd Saleem (CPIM) said the situation in Assam is fragile and "human rights and democratic rights" of the people of the state are at stake. Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav (SP) said the move would lead to "hatred" and "violence" in Assam and dubbed it as a "war on people" who are living in the state for the last 40 years. The first draft NRC, a list of state's citizens, for Assam was published in December end last year as per the apex court's order where names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated. Assam, which has witnessed an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.
Out of 3.29 crore applicants for the NRC, 2.89 crore have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released in Guwahati this morning. This means that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out. The Trinamool Congress had moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the NRC issue, which was not taken up by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Asking where the 40 lakh people will go, Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC) asked the Centre to ensure that justice should not be denied to the people who have been living in Assam for decades now. "It is inhuman and is a torture on people. I request the Centre that amendments be moved so that these 40 lakh people get to stay in Assam," he said.
"In publishing NRC, the government has done nothing. Everything is being done as per Supreme Court order. The allegation of the opposition against the government is baseless," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha. He appealed to opposition members not to create "panic" since it is a "sensitive issue". "The government is not doing anything. Whatever is happening is under the supervision of the Supreme Court," Singh said. Singh said the NRC list published today is not the final list and applicants will have the option of raising claims and objections. "People who feel their name should have been part of the NRC can file claims and objections. In how much time those claims and objections would be disposed off that will be decided by the Supreme Court," Singh said. Asking the opposition to list out what role the government has played in the NRC, Singh said, "It is a sensitive issue and should not be politicised unnecessarily". Unsatisfied with the Minister's response, an unrelenting opposition staged a walkout from the House.
Rajnath Singh on NRC Issue in Lok Sabha | Amid opposition uproar over the publication of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked parties opposing it not to politicise the "sensitive" issue. The minister told the Lok Sabha that the list has been published on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Centre has no role in it. The opposition TMC, Congress, CPI(M) and SP criticised the government over the publication of the list, saying it puts "human rights and democratic rights" of people at stake. Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in Assam. The second draft of the NRC was published today in Guwahati. Singh said the NRC was being demanded in Assam for a long time and the previous state government had set up foreign tribunals following the Supreme Court order.
90% Residents of Kokrajhar District Make it to NRC Assam List | In Kokrajhar district, Nearly 90% citizens' name have been enlisted in the NRC final draft list released today. The district had received a total of 2,03,906 application forms through its total 97 NSKs, containing approximately 9,20,000 members. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has invited all the Editors for an urgent discussion to brief post NRC scenario.
Tathagata Satpathy on NRC Assam Final Draft List | After the release of the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Tathagata Satpathy said that we need to study history again and check if Ahoms themselves were 'indigenous' people.
Need to go back & study history again.Are Ahoms 'indigenous' themselves? Remember studying about Suka Pha who came from Yunnan, China in 12hundred something. Unsure memory.Heard first Speaker of Assam Assembly now 'deswali'!Many Oriyas in Assam.Their fate?TS https://t.co/SdtG09h4Ym— Office of T Satpathy (@SatpathyLive) July 30, 2018
Why Didn't BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri Apply for NRC List? | Assam BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri and his family members' name have not been included in Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) final draft as he didn't apply. Probably, Deuri's origin was behind his decision. The Deori is an indigenous tribe of Assam, which trace back their origin to eastern parts of state around the first century. According to The Land and There blogpost, the term Deori originates from the word ‘Deu’ which means good or wise and the ‘O’ and ‘R’ stands for male and female respectively. Hence, the tribe is known to be the tribe of wise people. Another suggested meaning for the word Deori is the people who worship god.
Mamata Banerjee Plays Bengali Card Over NRC Assam Issue | "I stand by them (40 lakh people left out of NRC Assam list). Rohingyas is a matter of another country. We could not send them away as per the UN resolution. But here Assamese are being driven away, who are actually Indians. Our people (Trinamool Congress) have already raised the issue in the Parliament, and I am going to Delhi today," says Mamata Banerjee.
'Consider NRC Case on Humanitarian Grounds': Mamata Appeals to Central Govt | "There are so many people there in the jail, including women. Please consider this case on humanitarian grounds. Does central government have any rehabilitation package for them? Divide and rule policy will finish the country. This government will never spoke to us (Bengal and Bangladesh). Assam people are helpless and cannot connect with us also. This is not only Bengali speaking people, of course. There are so many Biharis. Will they not protest if they are tortured? I cannot contact Bangladesh as it is an external affairs situation and is not my matter. But I will raise the issue,which Bangladesh will also oppose. This is a wrong decision and will affect the entire country — all caste, creed and community. If I get the opportunity, i will meet home minister Rajnath Singh," says Mamata Banerjee on NRC Assam issue.
Mamata Banerjee Says On NRC Assam List That Those Who Have Been Excluded Are Neither Hindus nor Muslims, They Are Bengalis | "Do you (BJP government at Centre) think only for vote politics? Humanity and people will be isolate? Why was government silent when the matter was raised in court. I appeal to Home Minister Rajnath Singh to not do politics over the matter. Those who have been excluded are neither Hindus nor Muslims, they are Bengalis," says Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee Says That People Who Are Left Out from NRC Draft List Are Mostly Bengalis | "It is a case of political isolation. These people have Aadhar cards but the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is still not satisfied," Mamata Banerjee says. Showing various case studies, the West Bengal CM says that those who have been left out are mostly Bengalis.
'It is Bulldozing': Says Mamata Banerjee After NRC Final Draft Was Released | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims that Trinamool Congress members are unable to get in touch with anyone in Assam as internet services are down. "National Register of Citizens (NRC) is basically a way of bulldozing or driving people out," she says.
In Bangladesh Bordering Assam District (Karimganj), 91% Make it to NRC Final Draft List | In Karimganj, a district bordering Bangladesh, 91.53% made it through in the final NRC draft. This is a marked increase compared to the first draft when 38% were included. Of the 13,24,096 applicants 12,11,997 have been included in the final NRC draft.
Trinamool Congress Says NRC Assam is 'Inhuman' | Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien says that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is trying to run away from discussions in Rajya Sabha. "They are being cussed and want disruption. Opposition voice is being muzzled," he says, adding that NRC Assam is inhuman and is hurting Indian citizens.
#LokSabha #ZeroHour Sudip Bandyopadhyay raises the #NRCAssam issue— AITC (@AITCofficial) July 30, 2018
Oppsoition Wants Assam NRC to be Amended | Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Assam National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) is a big mistake you (PM Modi-led BJP government) are making. You are dividing people. Home Minister Rajnath Singh should make an amendment." CPM MP Mohd Salim said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is trying to take NRC to other states as well. "Government should protect the right of the people," he said.
An Action-packed Day Ahead CMs Set to Speak on NRC Assam Issue | Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will address media on the release of the final draft of National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) at 1:30 pm, while West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will address a press conference at 1 pm on the issue.
After NRC Assam final draft list, a local resident in Guwahati says, "I am very happy and relieved, my name and the names of my family members have been included in the draft list."
I am very happy and relieved, my name and the names of my family members have been included in the draft list: Rinju Hussain,local on #NRCAssam draft list. #Guwahati pic.twitter.com/wK3aZBeB55— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018
Before Checking Your Name in NRC List Through SMS, Make Sure You Have Not Activated 'DND' Option | To check your name in the NRC Assam final draft via SMS, type ARN space ARN number (Example ARN 102345678909876543211) and then send it to 9765556555 or 7899405444 or 7026321133 or 7026861122. You will soon receive an SMS with your National Register of Citizens (NRC) details. You can also call the 24*7 toll-free number 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam) to check your name in the NRC final draft. However, applicants, who have activated 'Do Not Disturb' (DND) in their phone numbers will not get any response.
Ways to check your name in complete draft NRC#NRCAssam pic.twitter.com/8QPUIwtcNo— NRC Updation Assam (@NRCupdateAssam) July 30, 2018
National Register of Citizens (NRC) Issue in Rajya Sabha | Rajya Sabha also adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition create ruckus over Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC). Trinamool Congress gave a notice and raised the issue of "inhuman NRC Assam" in RajyaSabha as other Opposition parties joined them. "Immediately set right this inhuman decision and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be given. In LokSabha also Trinamool gave adjournment motion. RS adjourned till noon," All India Trinamool Congress gave the update on Twitter.
Ruckus in Lok Sabha Over NCR Final Draft List | It did not start after our (Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led) government came to power. This demand of National Register of Citizens for Assam has always been there. I want to clarify, government did not do anything. It is happening in accordance with Supreme Court order," says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha as Opposition creates ruckus over NRC final draft list. He further said that this is not the final list.
Future of Assam Bengali Muslim Women at Risk Due to NRC Final Draft List | An interesting story was published in the Business Standard today that delved into the future of Assamese women as many of them at put at risk because of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list. The story talks about the women of the Bengali Muslim community, who are economically weak. According to the story, these women are in a peculiar situation. They are rather a reflection of the position that a large section of poor women in not just Assam but in many parts of the country find themselves in, thanks to the social injustice and inequality handed out to them by a patriarchal society. Shorbhanu, mother of five grown-up children, never went to school, never owned any property, never had a bank account; she was married off before she turned 18. “Everything is with my husband,” she said. That her identity got entwined with that of her husband of 30 years is not good enough now, at least not to be a part of the final draft NRC. A village panchayat official pointed out the list of 14 valid documents written on a wall of the local NSK nearby. It included the Gaon Panchayat general secretary certificate as an option for only married women. Nowhere does it mention that an applicant needs to give supplementary document. If you check their papers, most women have maiden family linkage data going back either to the 1951 NRC or to the 1966 voters’ list.
Assam People Excluded from Final Draft of NRC List Can Approach Foreigners' Tribunal | Even someone whose name is not in the final list can approach the foreigners tribunal, Rajnath Singh said. "Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. This is a completely impartial report. No misinformation should be spread. This is a draft and not the final list," he said. The NRC is a list of Assam's citizens and it is being updated following a direction of the Supreme Court.
Rajnath Singh on Assam NRC | Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the draft National Register of Citizens for Assam is completely "impartial" and those whose names are not included shouldn't panic as they will get an opportunity to prove their Indian citizenship. The home minister's reaction came after the draft NRC was published today with the names of about 40 lakh residents of the state not being included. "No coercive action will be taken against anyone. Hence, there is no need for anyone to panic," he told reporters here.
-
29 Jul, 2018 | Marylebone Cricket Club Tri-Nation T20 Series NED vs NEP 174/416.4 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
29 Jul, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 193/1034.3 overs 196/531.0 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
28 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 301/650.0 overs 283/650.0 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs
-
26 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies WI vs BAN 271/1049.3 overs 268/650.0 oversWest Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
-
22 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 279/450.0 overs 231/950.0 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs