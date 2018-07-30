Assam NRC LIVE: Not Hindus or Muslims, But Bengalis Being Targeted, Says Mamata

Jul 30, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

Future of Assam Bengali Muslim Women at Risk Due to NRC Final Draft List | An interesting story was published in the Business Standard today that delved into the future of Assamese women as many of them at put at risk because of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list. The story talks about the women of the Bengali Muslim community, who are economically weak. According to the story, these women are in a peculiar situation. They are rather a reflection of the position that a large section of poor women in not just Assam but in many parts of the country find themselves in, thanks to the social injustice and inequality handed out to them by a patriarchal society. Shorbhanu, mother of five grown-up children, never went to school, never owned any property, never had a bank account; she was married off before she turned 18. “Everything is with my husband,” she said. That her identity got entwined with that of her husband of 30 years is not good enough now, at least not to be a part of the final draft NRC. A village panchayat official pointed out the list of 14 valid documents written on a wall of the local NSK nearby. It included the Gaon Panchayat general secretary certificate as an option for only married women. Nowhere does it mention that an applicant needs to give supplementary document. If you check their papers, most women have maiden family linkage data going back either to the 1951 NRC or to the 1966 voters’ list.