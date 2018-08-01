Assam NRC LIVE: Opposition Members Raise Slogans as Amit Shah Set to Speak in Rajya Sabha

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh Lodh in a video made a controversial statement said that illegal Bangladeshi settlers and Rohingya should be shot if they do not return to their countries like gentlemen, only then India will be safe. The MLA further claimed that during the 1971 war a large number of Bangladeshis "infiltrated" into Assam, where 40 lakh such people were still staying illegally. According to him, the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh had settled in Assam as part of a "conspiracy to destroy India".
Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan expressed hope that the homeless will not be pushed into Bangladesh. According to the minister, it is not logical to believe that they are Bangladeshi and need to be pushed back to our country. Without any firm ground or solid evidence about their identities, they cannot be termed as Bangladeshis. However, he asserted that the issue will not come in the way of “excellent” India-Bangladesh relationship.
On Tuesday, taking exception to Mamata Banerjee’s "bloodbath" and "civil war" remarks against the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, a police complaint has been registered against the Bengal Chief Minister by the BJP's youth wing in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The complaint was filed by three workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha accusing Banerjee of inciting 'hate and tension' among the co-existing communities with the intention of derailing the citizen's charter process. The police confirmed that they are examining the complaint and are yet to register an FIR in the matter.
Attorney General K K Venugopal told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that some state governments have raised fears that people who risk losing their citizenship could cross over the state boundaries to escape over fears that they may be put into detention camps. Over this concern, the central government is considering taking biometrics details of over 40 lakh people whose names did not figure in the final NRC draft list in Assam in order to stop them from migrating to other states using a false identity.
Meanwhile, the All India Matua Mahasangha, an organisation of backward classes, on Wednesday resorted to rail blockade at different railway stations in Eastern Railway's Sealdah section claiming that the complete draft of the NRC will leave many people homeless. Protesting the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the complete draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the All India Matua Mahasangha blocked train movement at different stations during peak office hours.
The BJP chief further spoke of how the inception of NRC happened in Rajiv Gandhi’s rule when he signed the Assam Accord. The issue has rocked both houses of Parliament over the past couple of days after which Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the opposition not to politicise the "sensitive" matter as the list has been published on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Centre has "no role" in it.
Mamata Banerjee's remarks drew a sharp response from Amit Shah, who said he was stunned by her comments and asked her to clarify what kind of civil war she was talking about. The BJP Chief asked the opposition parties to make their stand clear on the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, while asserting that NRC will be implemented in Assam "to the last full stop and comma" as his party stands for national security and Indians' rights. He also targeted the opposition asking them if they care more about the rights of Indians or illegal migrants from Bangladesh.
Also Read: Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Though the party has sought to appropriate the ownership of the exercise, it has questioned only the process and procedures involved in the drafting of the register.
Meanwhile, National Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator Prateek Hajela submitted the compliance report in the court on publishing the final draft of the NRC on July 30 as per the direction of the Supreme Court. The bench noted from Hajela's report that the full draft will be available for people by August 7 and from August 8, people will get to know reasons of their non-inclusion in the NRC. The report added that those whose names are not included in the final draft will get the opportunity between August 30 and September 28 to file claims and objections before the registrar concerned and at NRC Seva Kendras.
A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday made it clear that nobody can be deported or prosecuted on the basis of the publication of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The apex court stated in its order that it is only a draft NRC and that the procedure contemplated under the law will have to be complied with subsequently."In this regard, the court would like to observe that what has been published is a complete draft of NRC and it can't be the basis of any action by any authority," the SC said.
Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government Mamata Banerjee claimed, "if Bengalis say Biharis can't stay in Bengal, South Indian people say North Indians can't stay there and North Indians say South Indians can't stay here. What will be state of this country, because we are together. Our country is a family."
Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday, in a series of tweets on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft in Assam said that people who flee their countries due to genuine fear of persecution are refugees, while those entering another country in search of employment or economic opportunities are infiltrators. The former West Bengal BJP President further said that "Muslims entering India are not refugees because they faced no persecution in their home countries."
The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of distorting the process of Assam's NRC for political gains and lashed out at Amit Shah for deliberately giving a "mischievous twist" to the issue by branding any questions on the exercise as support for illegal Bangladesh immigrants.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala further said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was aimed at reflecting the aspirations of Assamese people and not as a tool to divide the society, which the BJP government is making it out to be.
-
01 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 143/920.0 overs 93/39.1 oversWest Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets (D/L method)
-
29 Jul, 2018 | Marylebone Cricket Club Tri-Nation T20 Series NED vs NEP 174/416.4 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
29 Jul, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 193/1034.3 overs 196/531.0 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
-
28 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 301/650.0 overs 283/650.0 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs
-
26 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies WI vs BAN 271/1049.3 overs 268/650.0 oversWest Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs