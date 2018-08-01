Assam NRC LIVE: Opposition Members Raise Slogans as Amit Shah Set to Speak in Rajya Sabha

Aug 1, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday made it clear that nobody can be deported or prosecuted on the basis of the publication of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The apex court stated in its order that it is only a draft NRC and that the procedure contemplated under the law will have to be complied with subsequently."In this regard, the court would like to observe that what has been published is a complete draft of NRC and it can't be the basis of any action by any authority," the SC said.