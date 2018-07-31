Assam NRC LIVE: There Will be Bloodbath and Civil War in the Country, Warns Mamata Banerjee
News18.com | July 31, 2018, 5:45 PM IST
The BJP and an Opposition led by Mamata Banerjee have entered into a war of words over the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the final draft of NRC in Assam. While BJP chief Amit Shah thundered over the rights of Assamese, Mamata Banerjee has warned that there will be bloodbath and civil war in the country if the controversial list is not rolled back. Shah demanded that all parties make their stand clear on infiltration from Bangladesh and accused Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security to garner votes. He assured that the objections of the 40 lakh people left out will be heard and no Indian citizen will be excluded from the final list.
Mohammed Nurul Islam is a government school teacher who was entrusted with weeding out illegal migrants as an National Register of Citizens (NRC) investigation officer. Ironically, even his name was absent from the list.
Jul 31, 2018 5:30 pm (IST)
Only to win polls people can't be victimised. Don't you think people who's name isn't in list will lose a part of their identity? Please understand India-Pakistan-Bangladesh were one before partition. Whoever came from Bangladesh to India till March 1971 is Indian citizen: Banerjee
Jul 31, 2018 5:21 pm (IST)
Mamata Banerjee: If Bengalis say Biharis can't stay in Bengal, South Indian people say North Indians can't stay there and North Indians say South Indians can't stay here. What will be state of this country, because we are together. Our country is a family.
Jul 31, 2018 5:17 pm (IST)
Mamata Banerjee is also speaking on NRC at the Constitution Club in Delhi. She says it is not only Bengalis, it is the minorities, Hindus and Biharis who are being victimised. More than 40 lakhs people voted yesterday for the ruling party and suddenly today they have been made refugees in their own country, she says. “They’re trying to divide people, there will be bloodbath and civil war in the country,” she says.
Jul 31, 2018 4:41 pm (IST)
Joining the row over publication of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, BSP president Mayawati has condemned the exclusion of over 40 lakh people from it and demanded an immediate all-party meeting to explore the remedial measures. "By depriving 40 lakh people, belonging to the religious and linguistic minorities living there for years, of their citizenship, the BJP governments both at the Centre and Assam have achieved the target of their narrow and divisive politics," she said in a press release.
Jul 31, 2018 4:32 pm (IST)
Amit Shah: By encouraging infiltrators, how can we ensure security at the borders and internal security of the nation? I firmly believe NRC Assam is for the security of the country. We will fully implement SC's judgment on it.
Jul 31, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)
Congress, TMC and other parties who are speaking against NRC in Assam should clear their stand on Bangladeshi infiltrators, says Amit Shah. While the Congress has said that the government should tread carefully as it is a sensitive issue, the TMC has demanded a complete rollback of the NRC.
Jul 31, 2018 4:20 pm (IST)
Taking aim at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP chief says she should increase her general knowledge as the BJP has never changed its stance on NRC issue. “Even when in the opposition, BJP had pushed for release of NRC list,” he says. Shah also says it was not the BJP but Mamata who was playing vote bank politics and was even ready to compromise national security for it.
Jul 31, 2018 4:15 pm (IST)
Amit Shah says that no Indian citizen will be excluded from the final list of the NRC and those who are not on the list intruders who have been excluded after investigations. He says that the government is not discriminating against people, but human rights of Indians have to take precedence over others.
Jul 31, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)
Amit Shah: I heard many parties speak in the house (Rajya Sabha) but surprisingly none of them mentioned that this is just a draft list that this is not the final list.
Jul 31, 2018 3:06 pm (IST)
Supreme Court on NRC Assam | The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that no coercive action should be taken against those whose names are not there in the NRC of Assam as it is only a draft. Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Centre should frame standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with claims and objection, and the SOP should be placed before the bench by August 16 for approval. "We will see if it is fair or not. Then only we will decide. If something needs to be done, we will do it," Gogoi said, adding that their 'silence is agreement nor rejection nor assurance'.
Jul 31, 2018 2:58 pm (IST)
After Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to his chamber and 'conveyed his unhappiness over the way a good discussion on NRC in Assam was derailed towards the end.'
The updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) list is seen by critics as a move to target Assam's Muslim population on the pretext of weeding out Bangladeshi migrants.
Jul 31, 2018 2:08 pm (IST)
Around 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out of an updated draft list of Indian citizens released on Monday. This amounts to almost the same number of people currently living in Puerto Rico, a Caribbean Island. The numbers are further startling as according to official population figures, 97 countries house lesser people than those now stranded in Assam. The National Register of Citizens or NRC has been updated for the first time since 1951 to account for illegal migration into Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh. Officials asserted that this is only a draft, and no one would be deported and punished based on it. The updated list is seen by critics as a move to target Assam's Muslim population on the pretext of weeding out Bangladeshi migrants.
Jul 31, 2018 2:05 pm (IST)
Union Minister Ashwini Choubey and Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya argue in Parliament premises over NRC Assam issue.
Prominent Names Missing from National Register of Citizens (NRC)
1. Assam BJP MLA and Ex Deputy Speaker Dilip Paul’s wife Archana Paul
2. Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya, two times former MLA from Katigorah Constituency, Cachar District
3. Anata Kumar Malo, sitting MLA, AUIDF.
4. Ajmal Haque, Retired Subedar, Indian Army
5. India’s former President Fakaruddin Ali Ahmed’s brother’s son Ziyauddin Ali Ahmed
6. Former VC of Assam University Tapadhir Bhattacharjee’s younger brother’s wife
7. Radhika Mohan Chakraborty, Former Principal of Karimganj College.
8. Azad Alam, Vice Chairman of Municipality Board
Jul 31, 2018 1:43 pm (IST)
'If Bangladesh Illegal Immigrants Do Not Leave India, They Will Be Shot' | A day after the release of the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Telangana MLA Raja Singh says, "If these Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants do not leave India respectfully, then they should be shot & eliminated. Then only our country will be safe."
If these Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants do not leave India respectfully, then they should be shot & eliminated. Then only our country will be safe: BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh on #NRCAssampic.twitter.com/bOwQ0An9KA
Students' Body Wants NRC in Others North East States | While Assam's neighbours were on their toes to thwart possible infiltration of people who were left out of the NRC final draft, a prominent students' body of the region called for extending the citizens' register to the other north-eastern states. The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released in Assam on Monday. Lauding the Assam government for its achievement in preparing the draft NRC, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), an umbrella body of students of all the north-eastern states, demanded that the exercise be extended to the other states in the region as well as they too faced the illegal immigration problem. NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said, "The NRC was one of the demands after the Assam Accord. Now, we desire that it should be extended to all the north-eastern states." He added that the other north-eastern states also suffered due to illegal immigration. "We have seen the quantum of rejections (people left out of the NRC final draft) in Assam and the states in the north-east are extremely cautious lest these people run for refuge from Assam," Jyrwa said. The Meghalaya government held a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation along its border with Assam, officials said. The deputy commissioners and superintendents of police were asked to keep a close watch on the development in close coordination with their counterparts in Assam, state Additional Chief Secretary (home) Peter Ingty said.
Jul 31, 2018 1:34 pm (IST)
Separatist ULFA (Independent) Chief Finds Name in NRC Assam Draft | Separatist ULFA (Independent) 'commander-in-chief' Paresh Baruah's name was in the final draft National Register of Citizens (NRC). His name had also appeared in the first draft published on the intervening night on December 31-January 1. Paresh Baruah, who launched his revolution for 'sovereignty' of Assam nearly 40 years ago and leading it reportedly now from somewhere along the China-Myanmar border, has his name in the complete draft also, along with the names of five of his family members, according to his brother Bikul Baruah. The Complete Draft NRC with his photo states Paresh Baruah's birthplace as Chakalibhoria village (also known as Jeraigaon) in the Chabua area of upper Assam's Dibrugarh district and date of birth as February 15, 1957, the brother said. The names of Paresh Baruah's wife Boby Bhuyan Baruah and his two sons Ankur and Akash could not be included in the list "because some documents were missing. We will complete the process in the next phase," he added. The names of his five other family members, who appear alongside his name, are his deceased mother Miliki Baruah, brother Bikul Baruah, sister-in-law Renu Baruah, niece Dimpi Baruah and nephew Sukapha Baruah. Baruah's sister-in-law Renu Baruah told reporters, "Paresh Baruah may not be aware of his inclusion in the draft NRC. I had submitted the legacy data and the application at the NRC seva kendra. So we were certain that his name would feature in the list. Our family is happy about it."
Jul 31, 2018 1:32 pm (IST)
8-Member TMC Delegation to Visit Assam to 'Assess Situation' After NRC Final Draft Release | An eight-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be visiting Assam later this week to assess the situation in the north-eastern state in the wake of the publication of the final draft of the NRC. The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in Assam on Monday. Over 40 lakh people of the state did not find their names in the document. "On August 2 and 3, a delegation comprising six MPs of the Trinamool Congress (Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mamata Thakur), MLA Mohua Moitra and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim will be visiting Assam," the TMC said in a statement. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of resorting to "vote-bank politics" with regard to the NRC and said "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land.
Jul 31, 2018 1:28 pm (IST)
RECAP: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Congratulates People on NRC | A day ago, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had congratulated the people of the state for the successful publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying that "the historic day will remain etched in their memories forever". The process of publishing the final draft on Monday was carried out in cooperation with the Registrar General of India, along with the central and the state government officials, under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court, the chief minister said. The much-anticipated second and final draft of the NRC with 2.9 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants was published around 10am on Monday. The first draft, with 1.9 crore names, was released on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, this year.
Three forms - claims, objections, corrections - will be made available to persons who failed to make the cut.
Jul 31, 2018 1:24 pm (IST)
The officials clarified that those left out will not be branded as foreigner and no punitive action will be taken against them. “Whoever does not have name will get opportunity to file claim/objections under adequate time. Those left out will have the option to file online application in NRC website or visit a NRC Seva Kendra,” said Shailesh. The final NRC will be out in December 2018. The complete draft would also bring the curtain down on a major part of the exercise that began in September 2013 towards settling a sensitive issue that has dominated the socio-political space in the state since an anti-foreigners agitation from 1979 to 1985 ‘martyred’ 855 people.
Ziauddin, the son of Fakhruddin's brother Lt Ekramuddin Ali Ahmed family expressed shock that the entire family members name missing in the list.
Jul 31, 2018 1:21 pm (IST)
Former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed's Nephew's Name Missing from NRC List | Among the 40 lakh people who did not find their names in the complete draft National Register of Citizens published on Monday, the family of India’s former President late Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s brother also, to its shock, found its name missing from the list. Ziauddin, the son of Fakhruddin’s brother Lt Ekramuddin Ali Ahmed family hailing from Rangia, in Kamrup district of Assam expressed shock that none of the family members' names were on the list. He said that he would try to find documents to make it to the NRC list. “I am the nephew of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and my name is missing in the NRC, since my father’s name is not in the legacy data, we are little worried about it,” said Ziauddin Ali Ahmed.
As speculated, more than four million people have been left out of the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Monday.
Jul 31, 2018 1:18 pm (IST)
News18 spoke to several people across the state who could not find their names in the complete draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens to understand their concerns. Shafi Uddin Ahmed, a 36-year-old government school teacher and well-known poet of Kayakuchi area in Assam’s Barpeta district, was shocked when he could not find his name in the draft NRC. His two siblings had also been excluded from the list. The struggle is the same for 25-year-old Masuma Begum, a central committee leader of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) and former assistant general secretary of the Cotton University union.
Jul 31, 2018 1:17 pm (IST)
As speculated, more than four million people have been left out of the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Monday. The NRC authority has not revealed the reason for rejection, citing protection of the individual’s privacy. It just mentioned two categories of people who could not make it to the complete draft as ‘on hold’ and ‘rejected’. There are 2.48 lakh people in the first category who were declared foreigner by the tribunal and those marked as ‘D’ (doubtful) voter. The applications of the remaining 3.8 million people have been rejected without disclosing the reason. The authority said those excluded from the complete list would be given a fair chance to re-apply within the window of ‘claim and objection’ — a period of one month. Ground reports suggest that those excluded from the list are mostly illiterate people living in rural areas. However, there are also some educated, well-connected people who have been excluded.