Assam NRC: Options Before 40 Lakh People Left out of Final Draft

More than 40 lakh people were left out of the second draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) that was released on Monday.The 40 lakh not on the list include 2.48 lakh Doubtful-voters (D-voters) and their siblings and descendants.Each and every person whose name hasn't featured will be given an individual letter to make claims, said Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Shailesh."The process has been completely transparent, fair, objective and meticulously carried out. Adequate opportunity to all applicants were given," said Shailesh. The Registrar General emphasised that this is not the final list.Three forms — claims, objections, corrections — will be made available to persons who failed to make the cut."Every person whose name was in the first draft but is missing from final draft will be given an individual letter to file claim for her/his non-inclusion during claims and objections," said Shailesh.NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said that the the names of applicants left out in the draft list will not be revealed to protect their privacy.Starting August 7, those who missed out can find out the reasons for non-inclusion by visiting NRC Seva Kendra and by asking the Local Registrar.The officials clarified that those left out will not be branded as foreigner and no punitive action will be taken against them. “Whoever does not have name will get opportunity to file claim/objections under adequate time. Those left out will have the option to file online application in NRC website or visit a NRC Seva Kendra,” said Shailesh.The final NRC will be out in December 2018.The complete draft would also bring the curtain down on a major part of the exercise that began in September 2013 towards settling a sensitive issue that has dominated the socio-political space in the state since an anti-foreigners agitation from 1979 to 1985 ‘martyred’ 855 people.