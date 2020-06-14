INDIA

1-MIN READ

Assam Officer Suspended for Being Absent from Duty at Quarantine Centre

Medics take COVID-19 suspects to a quarantine centre in Noida. (PTI)

Statistics Officer Tupul Sarma was posted at the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University quarantine centre but was absent from work, without informing the authorities.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
An officer of the Assam government's Panchayat and Rural Development Department was suspended for allegedly being absent from work, without informing the authorities, at a quarantine centre in Nalbari district on Sunday.

Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury took action against him under the Disaster Management Act, it said.

The deputy commissioner has cancelled leaves of government employees in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

