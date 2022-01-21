Assam: Padma Shri Awardee Uddhab Bharali Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody for Allegedly Raping Minor

Padma Shri recipient from Assam, Uddhab Bharali, who was booked by the North Lakhimpur Police for the alleged rape of a minor girl who was under his foster care, on Friday surrendered before a judicial magistrate court. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody in Lakhimpur.

On Thursday, the Guwahati High Court had denied his bail petition. Bharali is known for his unique inventions and also got an award from NASA. After hearing the audio-visual statement of the 13-year-old victim, the court rejected Bharali’s bail plea.

Before surrendering at the local police station, Bharali bid goodbye to the various helpless women who have taken shelter in his house.

Bharali had invented several types of equipment for the physically challenged people and several such people from various parts of Assam used to visit his place and often take shelter in his house.

Bharali has denied all allegations against him and said that he is not involved in any ill deed. Reacting to the court’s order to send him to jail, he said that he will utilise his time behind the bars to complete a handbook and research for further inventions. He added that he would like to do something for the betterment of street animals after his release from jail.

“Whatever my circumstances may be, I know I am innocent and soon I’ll return and start my inventions. If God permits, I’ll complete my handbook for inventors,” he said.

Bharali was accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl who had taken shelter at his house. After the case was registered against him, he received interim bail and its validity ended on Thursday.

