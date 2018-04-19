GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd Recruitment 2018: 58 Posts, Apply before 7th May 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th May 2018.

Updated:April 19, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd .
Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 58 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee and Management Trainee (Safety, HR and Marketing) has begun on its official website - assampetrochemicals.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website -http://assampetrochemicals.co.in
Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers' on the right side of the home page
Step 3 - Click on Advertisement No. APL/HRM/Con/Adv-53(Pt-II)/169 for GETs & MTs Recruitment
Step 4 - Download the application form from the PDF file
Step 5 - Fill in the application form with the rquisite information
Step 6 - Send the hard copy of the form to below mentioned address so as it reaches before 7th May 2018:
General Manager (HR) Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited P.O. Parbatpur, Namrup Dist. Dibrugarh, Pin- 786 623 (Assam)

Direct Link - http://assampetrochemicals.co.in/career.php

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category - Rs.300
ST/ SC/ OBC/ MOBC Category - Rs.150
BPL Card - NIL

Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 58
Graduate Engineer Trainee - 45
Management Trainee (Safety) - 2
Management Trainee (HR) - 5
Management Trainee (Marketing) - 6

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduate Engineer Trainee - The applicant must be B.E. / B.Tech. (Chemical / Mechanical / Instrumentation / Electrical / Civil) or equivalent.
Management Trainee (Safety) - The applicant must be B.Sc with Diploma in Industrial Safety or B.E. / B.Tech (Environment Engineering)
Management Trainee (HR) - The applicant must possess Full time MBA / MSW Degree with specialization in Personnel management or MPM or M.A in Social Work with specialization in Personnel Management or MA in Personnel Management.
Management Trainee (Marketing) - The applicant must possess Full time M.B.A (Marketing) or post graduate qualification in Management with specialization in Marketing. Preference shall be given to the candidates from Commerce, Science and Engineering background.
Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,000/- during the training period.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Applicants can read through the official advertisement in detail and download the application form:
http://assampetrochemicals.co.in/pdf/rec_170418.pdf

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
