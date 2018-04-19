Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd Recruitment 2018: 58 Posts, Apply before 7th May 2018

Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 58 vacancies for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee and Management Trainee (Safety, HR and Marketing) has begun on its official website - assampetrochemicals.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website -http://assampetrochemicals.co.inStep 2 - Click on ‘Careers' on the right side of the home pageStep 3 - Click on Advertisement No. APL/HRM/Con/Adv-53(Pt-II)/169 for GETs & MTs RecruitmentStep 4 - Download the application form from the PDF fileStep 5 - Fill in the application form with the rquisite informationStep 6 - Send the hard copy of the form to below mentioned address so as it reaches before 7th May 2018:General Manager (HR) Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited P.O. Parbatpur, Namrup Dist. Dibrugarh, Pin- 786 623 (Assam)Unreserved Category - Rs.300ST/ SC/ OBC/ MOBC Category - Rs.150BPL Card - NILTotal Posts: 58Graduate Engineer Trainee - 45Management Trainee (Safety) - 2Management Trainee (HR) - 5Management Trainee (Marketing) - 6Graduate Engineer Trainee - The applicant must be B.E. / B.Tech. (Chemical / Mechanical / Instrumentation / Electrical / Civil) or equivalent.Management Trainee (Safety) - The applicant must be B.Sc with Diploma in Industrial Safety or B.E. / B.Tech (Environment Engineering)Management Trainee (HR) - The applicant must possess Full time MBA / MSW Degree with specialization in Personnel management or MPM or M.A in Social Work with specialization in Personnel Management or MA in Personnel Management.Management Trainee (Marketing) - The applicant must possess Full time M.B.A (Marketing) or post graduate qualification in Management with specialization in Marketing. Preference shall be given to the candidates from Commerce, Science and Engineering background.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,000/- during the training period.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.Applicants can read through the official advertisement in detail and download the application form: