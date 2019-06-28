Assam Police Arrest ONGC Employee for Pro-ULFA(I) Posts on Facebook

Guwahati: A junior assistant of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was arrested on Thursday by the Assam police for being an advocate of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent (ULFA-I).

Balin Deouri, the Additional Superintendent of Sivsagar district, told News18 that Jnyanadeep Gogoi, was arrested for his open support for Paresh Baruah led ULFA (I) on social media.

“It’s an issue of national security. We are also investigating the recruitment process of the ULFA (I). He is now in police custody and a case has been registered under sections 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 13 and 18 of the UA (P) Act against the accused,’’ he said.

The official said that the police used to monitor social networking sites like Facebook to catch hold of users sharing aggressive posts supporting the outfit's revolutionary ideas.

On May, 2018, a 17-year-old boy from Mangaldoi in Darrang district was arrested for posting slogans in favour of the banned insurgent group.

Mangaldoi Police had charged him with waging a war against the state for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and possession of firearms. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a boys’ home at Boko in Kamrup district.