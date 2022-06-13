Assam: Police Arrest Two Men in Hojai for Raping Minor Girl

The Assam police on Saturday arrested two accused from Hojai under sections of the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl following a complaint lodged by victim’s family.

Muktar Hussain, the minor girl’s alleged boyfriend, and Azizur Rehman were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

According to Tapan Medhi, officer in-charge in Hojai, said a complaint was registered on June 6 by the survivor’s family, stating that one Muktar Hussain, whom the minor victim claims to be her boyfriend called her up to meet her.

When the girl went, Muktar and his friend Azizur Rehman allegedly took her into a car and raped her multiple times.

On basis of the complaint, a case was registered under 238/22 Under 376 D, IPC POCSO act.

“We took the victim for medical test and on Saturday we arrested the accused Muktar Hussain and Azizur Rehman. They will soon be produced in the court,” Medhi added.

The incident happened in Kandulimari village of Hojai district in Assam.

