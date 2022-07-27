Assam Police Bust ABT Sleeper Module, Arrest One for Giving Shelter to Bangladeshi Terrorist

The Assam Police on Wednesday arrested Abbas Ali, 22, from Pakhiura village at Goalpara district, for allegedly providing shelter to an Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) member at home, busting a sleeper cell module.

“During investigation, we found that Abbas had provided shelter to an absconding Bangladeshi national named Mehbub, who is a core member of the ABT. He also provided a SIM card and logistical support to Mehbub. We are trying to find out if Ali is linked to any more people from the ABT,” said Luna Sonowal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon Assam

“Mehbub is a key member of the ABT who had provided training and was involved in radicalisation. We are looking to reach Mehbub through Ali. Mehbub trained youths from the area in psychological warfare, made them read religious documents and provided physical exercise. He helped shape up the first level of sleeper cell in the area,” said Sonowal.

So far, eight suspected terrorists have been apprehended from Bongaigaon district. The police have recovered incriminating jihadi literature in Urdu used for radicalisation.

The Assam Police have so far arrested more than 16 people, including a Bangladeshi terrorist, from different parts of the state for their links with the ABT and Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The ABT has supported al-Qaeda and ISI.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here