1-min read

Assam Police Constable, STPF/SRPF Results declared at assampolice.gov.in; Check Now!

The final recommendation lists for candidates from Dhubri, Barpeta and Nagaon districts of the state have been released for the AB Constables Recruitment Test (Re-Test) 2015-2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 4, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
Assam Police Constable, STPF/SRPF Results declared at assampolice.gov.in; Check Now!
Screen grab of the official website of Assam Police.
Assam Police Constable Results 2015-18 and STPF/SRPF 2017-18 Results have been released by the Assam Police on its official website assampolice.gov.in. The final recommendation lists for candidates from Dhubri, Barpeta and Nagaon districts of the state have been released for the AB Constables Recruitment Test (Re-Test) 2015-2018, along with the final recommendation lists for candidates who had appeared for Special Tiger Protection Force (Special Rhino Protection Force-SRPF) Constables 2017-18 recruitment process. Candidates who were awaiting the results can now follow the instructions below and download their result:

How to check Assam Police Constable Results 2015-18 and STPF/SRPF 2017-18 Results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://assampolice.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tab
Step 3 – Click on the test result you wish to check viz:
"FINAL RECOMMENDED LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT WHO COULD QUALIFY IN AB CONSTABLES RECRUITMENT TEST (RE-TEST) 2015-2018 IN DHUBRI, BARPETA AND NAGAON DISTRICTS IN PURSUANCE TO ADVT. DATED 24-12-2014"

Or

"FINAL RECOMMENDED LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT FOR SPECIAL TIGER PROTECTION FORCE(SPECIAL RHINO PROTECTION FORCE-SRPF) CONSTABLES 2017-18 IN PURSUANCE TO ADVT. DATED 29-06-2017"

Step 4 – Click on the relevant district
Step 5 – Click on the relevant reservation category
Step 6 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 7 – Download the pdf and save it

Direct Link - http://assampolice.gov.in/contact.php

The Assam Police aims to fill 1416 vacancies for the post of Constables in the Dhubri, Barpeta and Nagaon districts and 90 vacancies for the post of Constable in Special Tiger Protection Force (Special Rhino Protection Force - SRPF). Candidates must keep a tab on the official website for further follow up on the appointment.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
