Assam Police File Chargesheet Against 8 Accused in Nagaon Gang rape-murder Case

: The Assam Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the prime accused and seven others in connection with the gang rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl in Nagaon district in March which had led to widespread protests across the state.Nineteen-year old Zakir Hussain and two minors, along with five others who helped them evade the law and destroy evidence, were named in the charge sheet filed in a Nagaon court, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Shankar Brata Raimedhi said.The girl was gang raped and set ablaze when she was alone at home in Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in Nagaon district on March 23.The youths escaped after the crime and the girl was rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital but succumbed to her injuries the next day.A case was filed in the Batadrava Police Station and the accused were later arrested on charges of rape, house trespass, causing disappearance of evidence and murder under the Indian Penal Code.Five others chargesheeted for harbouring the offenders and destruction of evidence were Abdul Rajek, Zubeda Khatun, Muklesur Rahman, Abdul Rashid and Fakruddin.Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had launched a toll free helpline '181-Sakhi' for women in distress after the incident.The Gauhati High Court had also approved a state government proposal for setting up exclusive fast track courts for trial of cases related to rape and murder of women and children in Assam.