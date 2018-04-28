English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Police File Chargesheet Against 8 Accused in Nagaon Gang rape-murder Case
The girl was gang raped and set ablaze when she was alone at home in Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in Nagaon district on March 23.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Guwahati: The Assam Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the prime accused and seven others in connection with the gang rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl in Nagaon district in March which had led to widespread protests across the state.
Nineteen-year old Zakir Hussain and two minors, along with five others who helped them evade the law and destroy evidence, were named in the charge sheet filed in a Nagaon court, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Shankar Brata Raimedhi said.
The girl was gang raped and set ablaze when she was alone at home in Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in Nagaon district on March 23.
The youths escaped after the crime and the girl was rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital but succumbed to her injuries the next day.
A case was filed in the Batadrava Police Station and the accused were later arrested on charges of rape, house trespass, causing disappearance of evidence and murder under the Indian Penal Code.
Five others chargesheeted for harbouring the offenders and destruction of evidence were Abdul Rajek, Zubeda Khatun, Muklesur Rahman, Abdul Rashid and Fakruddin.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had launched a toll free helpline '181-Sakhi' for women in distress after the incident.
The Gauhati High Court had also approved a state government proposal for setting up exclusive fast track courts for trial of cases related to rape and murder of women and children in Assam.
Also Watch
Nineteen-year old Zakir Hussain and two minors, along with five others who helped them evade the law and destroy evidence, were named in the charge sheet filed in a Nagaon court, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Shankar Brata Raimedhi said.
The girl was gang raped and set ablaze when she was alone at home in Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in Nagaon district on March 23.
The youths escaped after the crime and the girl was rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital but succumbed to her injuries the next day.
A case was filed in the Batadrava Police Station and the accused were later arrested on charges of rape, house trespass, causing disappearance of evidence and murder under the Indian Penal Code.
Five others chargesheeted for harbouring the offenders and destruction of evidence were Abdul Rajek, Zubeda Khatun, Muklesur Rahman, Abdul Rashid and Fakruddin.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had launched a toll free helpline '181-Sakhi' for women in distress after the incident.
The Gauhati High Court had also approved a state government proposal for setting up exclusive fast track courts for trial of cases related to rape and murder of women and children in Assam.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- World Number 1 Rafa Nadal Chalks Up 400th Win on Clay, Storms into Barcelona Final
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy Qualify for World Championships
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds